Government agencies continue to investigate the seeds Virginia residents have received from an unknown, international origin, according to a press release from the Virginia Farm Bureau.
Government groups advise that recipients do not open or plant the seeds, though so far, evidence points to the seeds being “common varieties of herbs and flowers,” according to the release.
“At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales,” said Osama El-Lissy, deputy administrator of the APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine program, according to the release. “USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.”
Over a dozen types of seeds have been recognized.
“We have identified 14 different species of seeds, including mustard, cabbage, morning glory, and some of the herbs — like mint, sage, rosemary, lavender — and then other seeds like hibiscus and roses,” El-Lissy said. “This is just a subset of the samples we have collected so far.”
Over 300 bags of mystery seeds have been collected by agencies that include the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
“I think a lot of people are trying to figure out the source,” Wilmer Stoneman, vice president of agriculture development and innovation at the Virginia Farm Bureau, said in a Thursday interview.
The seeds have been previously thought to come from China, but on July 28, the country's foreign ministry said the shipping labels were forged, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
“Even seeds in the wrong place, though harmless, can be problematic and can cause food security issues,” Stoneman said.
