SHENANDOAH COUNTY — The wildfire on a mountain in Shenandoah County spread over the weekend but firefighters continue to bring the blaze under control.
The Forest Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that the Falls Ridge Fire covered 270 acres as of noon on Sunday. The fire lies in the Lauren Run area of Great North Mountain, in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, approximately 8 miles southwest of Columbia Furnace, according to a Forest Service report.
Laurel Run Road and the Falls Ridge Trail remain temporarily closed out of concern for public and safety, the report states. The Forest Service advises motorists in the area to use caution, obey road signs, watch for firefighters’ vehicles and smoke.
Firefighting crews had contained 60% of the blaze as of Monday morning, the report states. Approximately 48 firefighters and support staff, with four engines and two bulldozers, were on the scene.
The cause of the fire, first reported at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, remains under investigation, according to the Forest Service. Firefighters plan to keep the blaze within boundaries south of the Falls Ridge Trail and west of Laurel Run Road.
A prolonged lack of significant rain created dry conditions in the national forest and the Forest Service advised people to use caution with open flames, not to leave any campfire unattended and to make sure any fire is completely out and cool to the touch before leaving the area.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
