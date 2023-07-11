ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Around three hours into her first day in the Rockingham County Public Schools central office, Donna Abernathy received her first phone call.
She was the “new” Larry Shifflett, Abernathy explained on the phone.
Abernathy started serving as the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning July 10, taking over for the current superintendent, Shifflett, who used to hold the position.
Abernathy served as the former principal of Broadway High School for eight years and has incrementally made steps throughout her career to focus on looking at the bigger picture, she said. She started off as a health and physical education teacher and coach before getting her master’s in administration and supervision. She served as an assistant principal for several schools in the Valley before finally making her way to Broadway.
Abernathy’s been a member of the county’s innovation team for around three years under Shifflett, she said, and was excited about serving in a new position looking at the bigger picture.
“I'm really looking forward to like seeing the division as a whole,” Abernathy said. “I’m excited to work with an amazing instructional staff that I've had the opportunity to get to know over the years being a principal in the school division.”
Throughout her time as a high school administrator, Abernathy said she’s learned a lot. Compared to her position as a young administrator 20 years ago, Abernathy said she definitely administrates differently.
“There's not a one size fits all T-shirt for our kids. Each learner, they learn differently. And we need to be able to tap into how do they learn differently and really expand on that,” Abernathy said.
Approaching situations with an open mind when navigating situations with students, parents and staff and listening to all sides was another lesson she’s learned throughout her time in education.
“Not everything is always as it seems on the onset,” Abernathy said. “And to be able — to hear all sides in the most unbiased way possible, because we all have this unconscious bias, but being aware of that is very important, and to try to make the best decisions possible.”
Since Abernathy just started her position, she doesn’t have goals quite yet, but said she’s excited to learn the position. Abernathy said it's important to both think outside the box and not to fix something if it isn’t broken.
Moving forward into her position, Abernathy said she wants people to know that she’s there to help.
“I'm hoping to just be able to follow in Dr. Shifflett’s footsteps and keep the ball rolling in that in that regard of what he's already established,” Abernathy said. "I don't know all the answers by any means, nor will I ever claim to know all the answers. But there's so many helpful folks here and with an array of amazing experiences that I can go tap into to be able to provide assistance for people."
