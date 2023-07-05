WARREN COUNTY — A former consultant to a local politician’s campaign has been an outspoken critic of Samuels Public Library and its collection policy.
Delores Oates, who represents the North River District on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is running as a Republican for the Virginia House of Delegates District 31 seat. She confirmed in a June 26 email to the Daily that her campaign hired Thomas Hinnant as a consultant for the Republican primary race that ended May 5.
Hinnant has criticized the library and its collection policy in several media interviews this month. Oates said that Hinnant did not advise her on library content or funding, the subject of much discussion at a June 6 Board of Supervisors public hearing.
A local group has petitioned Samuels Library to remove 134 books that it finds offensive and labels “pornographic.” Because the county funds 80 percent of the library’s budget, dozens of library critics and supporters spoke at the June 6 public hearing about the library’s collection policy and funding. Some critics read excerpts from books to which they objected and asked that the county withhold the library’s funding until the books are removed. Supporters of the library’s collection say some of the books in question do not contain sexual content and those that do should be considered as a whole rather than selected passages. They voiced concerns about censorship, discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, and infringement on First Amendment rights in their arguments to retain the books on the shelves.
The Board of Supervisors voted a week later, on June 13, to withhold 75 percent of the library’s $1.02 million budget appropriation. Though board members did not comment on the decision at the meeting, Oates posted to Facebook that evening to clarify the budgetary maneuver.
“We appropriated the first quarter of Samuels Library budget in order to provide what they need to fully operate for the next three months, while we continue to work in good faith on policies that protect our children from sexually explicit material and ensure parents have control over their children’s reading choices,” Oates wrote in the Facebook post, adding that the “action allows the library time to present its proposed policies to their board for approval and provides accountability for all of us to come to a resolution.”
Campaign finance reports posted by the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) indicate that Oates’ campaign paid Hinnant $20,000 for his services. When contacted by the Daily, Hinnant declined to comment on “any consulting I may or may not have done.”
Oates wrote in an email to the Daily that “Thomas Hinnant worked on my delegate primary campaign which occurred on May 5. After that, he went on to being a private citizen of our community.” Oates said she is not concerned about having a former consultant speak about an issue before the board. “I am not concerned because I need no consulting on this issue. I listened to all citizens, met with the library staff, and drew my own conclusions,” she said.
VPAP records show that Hinnant was paid by the Oates’ campaign in five installments of $4,000 each from Feb. 8 through May 24.
Hinnant said in a June 19 Facebook message that he was “no longer commenting about the [Clean Up Samuels] group as I am just a homeowner in the area and not affiliated with the group officially.”
In the days before sending that message, Hinnant spoke about the efforts of the group in a June 12 issue of “The Washington Examiner,” a June 14 issue in “The Washington Stand” and a June 17 issue of “The American Conservative.” He also appeared on Fox News in an interview with news anchor Brian Kilmeade following the June 6 Warren County Board of Supervisors public hearing.
“The Washington Stand” reported Hinnant as having said that after a child found a book at Samuels that was objectionable to his family, “a group of local folks went into the library and started looking around and realized that this pornography was all over the place in the kid’s section.”
The story adds, “Hinnant continued, ‘From there, concerned citizens and parents came together … and [decided to] organize an afternoon where a bunch of [mostly] young parents look through these books and send in requests for reconsideration, which is the process that the library uses to evaluate books. Upwards of 450 requests for reconsideration were submitted, and everything that we got back were denials, and the appeals were denied as well. The library has chosen to hide behind the standards of the American Library Association, which are out of touch and out of step with the community consensus of Warren County.’”
Nearly 600 requests for reconsideration were filed with the library by 53 individuals, asking that 134 books be removed. The library is reviewing the requests for reconsideration, a process that requires a staff committee to read the work and then evaluate it in accordance with the library’s collection development policy standards, said library director Michelle Ross.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
