WINCHESTER — Harvard University President Emerita Drew Gilpin Faust, a Clarke County native and Powhatan School alumna, will return to the area to take part in an education symposium and discuss her new book.
Powhatan School in Boyce is hosting her visit as part of special activities marking its 75th anniversary.
“Leading Innovation: A Discussion On the Future of Education” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester.
Faust will be on the symposium’s panel, alongside Tracy Fitzsimmons, president of Shenandoah University; Evan Robb, head of Powhatan’s Upper School; and Jason Van Heukulem, superintendent of Winchester Public Schools. Retired educator Donald Gilpin, a member of Powhatan’s Class of 1964, will facilitate the event.
The symposium will focus on various educational challenges and opportunities facing communities today. Topics planned for discussion include the continuing need for innovation in educating students, the impact of artificial intelligence on teaching and learning, and community and school engagement.
Amy Sluss, chairwoman of the independent school’s anniversary celebration, said the idea for the symposium arose from wanting to honor all educators for their commitment to inspiring and guiding youth, especially following challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having such an esteemed panel representing a variety of educational backgrounds and perspectives will ensure a very robust and interesting discussion,” said Sluss, a former Powhatan parent and trustee.
Faust was Harvard’s president from 2007 to 2018. She was the first woman to serve as Harvard’s president and the first president of the Ivy League school since 1672 without a Harvard undergraduate or graduate degree.
While growing up in Clarke County, Faust was in Powhatan’s Class of 1960. She attended the independent school, which now serves grades preK-8, during her elementary and middle school years when it was known as Blue Ridge Country Day School.
Faust graduated from Concord Academy in Massachusetts in 1964. She earned a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, with honors in history from Bryn Mawr College in 1968. She then earned a master of arts degree in American civilization from the University of Pennsylvania in 1971 and a doctorate in 1975.
Prior to leading Harvard, Faust was the founding dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study and the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Professor of History.
She is the author of six books. Her newest, published in August, is “Necessary Trouble: Growing up at Midcentury,” a history/memoir of the 1950s and ’60s.
In 2008, she wrote, “This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War,” which chronicled the impact of the war’s enormous death toll on the lives of 19th-century Americans. Recognized by The New York Times as one of the “Ten Best Books of 2008,” her tome was awarded the 2009 Bancroft Prize and the New York Historical Society’s 2009 American History Book Prize. It also was the basis for an Emmy-nominated PBS “American Experience” documentary in 2012, “Death and the Civil War,” directed by Ric Burns.
At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Faust will visit with students, parents and faculty at Powhatan. She will autograph copies of the book for Powhatan families afterward.
“It’s been years, I think, since she’s been on the campus,” Sluss said.
“What an incredible opportunity for our students, faculty and community to hear personally from such an accomplished alumna,” said Head of School Jay Briar. “We are grateful to Dr. Faust for taking the time to return to Powhatan and reinforce our mission: ‘We learn not for school but for life.’”
Another anniversary-related event will be homecoming Sept. 23. Sydney Cannice, Powhatan’s director of development, said it will be like “an all-class reunion” for current and former students and their families.
Art teachers and students will work together to create a 75th anniversary commemorative mural to be located somewhere on campus, Cannice mentioned.
The focus of the mural hasn’t been determined. “But we want it to be student-driven,” said Briar.
A spring gala and a special graduation ceremony are being planned for 2024.
