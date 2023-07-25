FRONT ROYAL — If the walls at the former Parkview Tourist Home could talk, they would tell stories of love and loss, family meals and lively parties, wild inventions and paranormal activity.
The home, located at 130 W. 9th Street in Front Royal, has been abandoned for about 20 years and is set to be demolished in the coming days. Despite the toll years of neglect have taken, glimpses of the charm of the sprawling four-bedroom home with a gracious wrap-around porch are still evident. In its heyday, the Parkiew Tourist Home served as a place for travelers to stay and enjoy meals and companionship from the mid-1930s until the early 1950s.
Owned for many years by the Biggs family, the home hosted the family one last time last week, allowing some who remember visiting it as children to share memories of the old homestead with their spouses, children, nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren of the Biggs family members who ran Parkview — brothers Joe, Billy, and Pat Biggs and their cousin Patty Biggs Sims — met at the house on Tuesday with other family members to say goodbye to the house that held such fond memories. Mary Wallace Thomason, the only other cousin who lives locally, was unable to attend.
According to a history of the property compiled by the late Elizabeth Proctor Biggs (mother to Joe, Pat and Billy), the then four-room house was purchased in November 1900 by Mildred “Millie” Marye Miller. When Miller died two years later, her children inherited the property.
In 1909, Joseph S. Biggs, who had married Miller’s daughter, Addie, bought the house and the couple raised their children — Joseph M. Biggs, Vera Biggs, Ralph Biggs, and Charles Biggs — on the property, which at that time spread over five acres bordered by 8th and 9th streets and Shenandoah Avenue to the west.
Over the years, Joseph Biggs expanded the house, which had an apple orchard on the Shenandoah Avenue side and chicken houses on the 8th Street side. Following his death, Addie, her sister Eliza Miller, and her niece Mary Butler reimagined the house and opened the Parkview Tourist Home, welcoming guests who came out to the country to stay for weeks or a month or two at a time, the Biggs family recalled.
In addition to caring for guests at the Parkview, the house was full of family and children.
“All these children and later their own children played endlessly and worked when needed at the barn, in the old apple orchard, and up and down the grassy hills surrounding the property,” Elizabeth Proctor Biggs wrote. “All of them passed through deeply loving hands of women whose sole purpose in life was to provide for those precious children and they gave utterly of themselves for the growth and welfare of their charges.”
The Biggs brothers — Joe, Billy, and Pat — are children of Joseph M. Biggs, and Sims is the daughter of Charles Biggs. Thomason is the daughter of Vera Biggs Thomason. Standing in the dilapidated home, the family remembered the elaborate meals put together by their aunts.
“We grew up here as little kids,” said Sims, who recalled gathering eggs at the chicken house and “the great meals that our aunts fixed all day long and being able to have the run of the house.” Sims said meals would include “fresh vegetables from the garden, cakes and pies made from the eggs they gathered. They cooked continually.”
“They were all, except my grandmother, great cooks. My grandmother had difficulty boiling water,” Pat Biggs joked, recalling being spoiled by his aunt who would peel and present oranges for the children to enjoy. “I can still remember those oranges.”
“But Mary and Aunt Liza cooked. It was a house full of ladies and they just took exquisite care of all of us. We had to be clean, and well fed,” Sims said. “It really was a wonderful old house.”
Entrance to the house back in the day was from 8th Street, where a circular driveway brought visitors through two huge concrete pillars up the house, Pat and Joe Biggs said.
The house had both an upright and baby grand pianos and likely hosted two couples at a time, the Biggs descendants surmise. The family recalled one musician who came year after year from Baltimore with his wife and kept a piano at the house. Joe Biggs also remembered frequent visits from a stockbroker who came from Philadelphia.
“Many people, locally and in neighboring communities, remember the parties that took place here in this gracious, friendly household that had quite literally been put together room by room, porch by porch, from a modest box of a house built years ago,” wrote Elizabeth Proctor Biggs in her history, which she gifted to her children in 1985. “Hospitality and warmth pervaded the place and were reflected in the laughter and fun and camaraderie that exuded when people of any and all ages ‘partied’ at Parkview. And I won’t deny that it was often with the help of some hot records blasting out jazz from a wind-up phonograph and possibly a secret cache of moonshine filched and sneaked in by a teenage sophisticate.”
Elizabeth Proctor Biggs also shared stories of paranormal activity at the house in her book “Beyond the Limit of Our Sight,” which was published in 1978.
For a while, the home even boosted a large, deep swimming pool, which eventually proved to be a bit too popular, resulting in the family deciding to drain it and fill it in.
In addition to the expansion of the house itself, the family dreamed up a cable trolley that allowed brave souls to be transported from the roof of the home to 8th Street via a basket that moved on some sort of roller system, Elizabeth Proctor Biggs wrote. According to stories, the trip was not for the faint of heart as it required quick reflexes to avoid being slammed into a tree.
The cousins recalled sledding down the hill from Shenandoah Avenue, and Pat Biggs recalled taking a tricycle on a dangerous, out of control trip down that hill, wheels spinning wildly.
“Do you remember the dalmation that lived at the corner of Virginia Avenue? You had to get your feet up on the handlebars so it wouldn’t bite you,” Joe Biggs laughed.
Joe, Billy and Pat Biggs grew up down the street from the Parkview on 8th Street and moved to Main Street in 1952. Their grandmother Addie came to live with the family in 1955.
“When I was 10 years old, my grandmother, who ran the place, moved in with us on West Main Street so we never came here after 1962 or '63,” Pat Biggs said, noting that the family sold the house sometime around 1970.
And, while the home has been out of the family’s life for some time, the last visit brought back the love and laughter that grew within its walls.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
