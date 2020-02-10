On Saturday afternoon, the auditorium of the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center was filled with baseball cap-adorned veterans of the field who gathered to commemorate a leisure and loving Sunday pastime.
Black baseball players from Charlottesville and across Rockingham County met and listened to author Darrell Howard, who penned “Sunday Coming,” for the first black baseball league reunion of 2020. The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has hosted various reunions over the years to preserve black history in Virginia.
While enjoying a late lunch of pigs in blankets, mac and cheese and Cracker Jack, the retired athletes caught up with friends some had not seen since before the turn of the century.
Joseph Moore, who played right field with the Rockingham Nationals for a decade, said his favorite memory from playing baseball back in the day was “how we used to beat Harrisonburg.”
Baseball has a long history in Virginia, especially for black residents who did not have many hobbies accessible to them during the Jim Crow era. Roscoe Burgess, who played on the Harrisonburg ACs, and Hugo Scott, who played on the Barboursville Giants, took the pastime a step further and organized the Shenandoah Valley League in 1963.
Woody Johnson, brother to Burgess, played center field on the Harrisonburg ACs.
“It was good, good memories. We played good ball. We played clean ball, and we challenged anybody that wanted to play against us,” Johnson said. “Our manager, he always said, ‘We got out there and play. We win, we win. If we lose, we lose.’ That was the good part about it.”
Cutting in, Don Burgess Jr., who pitched and played first base for the Harrisonburg ACs, reflected on another great memory from days of the game.
“Don’t forget the fried chicken,” he said, laughing. “You got the fried chicken, and you were ready to go.”
According to the two, women related to players from each team would prepare fried chicken behind the umpire plate each weekend.
When sports began to open up for all races, Johnson joined the Bridgewater Reds, but without the camaraderie of black baseball and fresh wounds from integration, he said it wasn’t the same game.
“At the time, segregation was still going on, and most of the guys on the Bridgewater team I grew up with in Bridgewater, so I knew them. Then, some of the teams we played, there were a few not good remarks, but you took it as a grain of salt and went on,” Johnson said.
Spencer Law is a history student at James Madison University who volunteers with the Black Heritage Project. He said hosting events to recognize this piece of local history, which could easily be glossed over and forgotten since it does not exist in many history books, is important for not only future education but also the players who lived through it.
“This building was such a central part of the community and was the heart of social and cultural life here,” Law said of the Simms Center. “After the school shut down, after Brown versus Board [of Education], they kind lost that center, so things like this keeps that alive.”
Many of the players shared the sentiment that they did not realize they were a part of history in the making back then; it was simply something to do with friends and family.
Howard’s lecture went into his family’s own piece of the pie. Growing up in Ivy in Albemarle County with a field practically in his backyard, watching the games was the primary delight of weekends.
His father played for the Avon All Stars out of Nelson County and the Ivy Eagles while his extended family played on the Covesville Tigers and Covesville Astros. Despite a terrible track record from the Ivy Eagles, Howard said the excitement at each game was unmatched.
“Saw a lot of good baseball, even though more often played from the other teams.. … When the home team did win, it made the celebration just that much more special,” Howard said. “Outside a professional stadium, the enthusiasm couldn’t be matched.”
Robin Lyttle, president of the Black Heritage Project, said events such as the black baseball league reunion are key to keeping a community together.
“In this day and age, it’s so nice to share some African American stories without agenda, and it’s what these guys need,” Lyttle said. “There were other sports played in schools, but this one was the community.”
