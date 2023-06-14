FRONT ROYAL — A former Warren County teacher stands charged with assaulting and abusing two children in her class.
A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court handed up six indictments on Monday charging Kayla Ann Bennett with two felony counts of child abuse — one for each of two children. The indictments also charge Bennett with four misdemeanor counts of assault and battery — two for each of the same children.
Bennett taught preschool at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School until her dismissal May 23. School Board members approved Bennett’s dismissal as recommended by Superintendent Christopher Ballenger in his personnel report at the board’s June 7 meeting.
The indictment charges Bennett with committing child abuse and assault and battery against the two children on different occasions from Jan. 4 through May 5.
The county school system issued a press release Monday afternoon. The school system became aware of a complaint concerning Bennett on May 4, the release states. Administrators contacted the Sheriff’s Office and the Child Protective Services division of the Department of Social Services, which initiated an investigation, according to the release.
“This has been devastating to the children and families directly impacted, but also to the broader school community,” the release states. “The classroom is a place where students should feel safe in an environment that is conducive to learning.
“Parents entrust their children to our care during the school day, and they should feel that their children are in a safe place,” the release states. “WCPS will continue to work with the families affected by these traumatic events and make meaningful changes to ensure that something like this never happens in our community again.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell sought the direct indictments against Bennett rather than pursuing charges in district court — a process that could take months before the case would go to a grand jury.
Bell said at his office Monday afternoon that he couldn’t say much about the case at this early stage out of concern that the court could face difficulty finding impartial jurors should the case go to trial.
At the June 7 school board meeting, parents lambasted board members and system administrators for not immediately informing them about the alleged incidents involving a teacher and pupils at Hilda J. Barbour. The administration advised board members of the matter days after it received a report about the alleged incidents. However, some speakers said they were not told of the complaint for days. Then the school system announced that officials were investigating the allegations. The Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services conducted a joint investigation. Director of Social Services Jon Martz said by phone on Friday that he could not comment on any ongoing investigations.
Tyler Wright spoke during the community period of the meeting and identified Bennett as the teacher who allegedly assaulted his daughter and son in the class. Wright also named Cassandra Carter, an instructional aide in the classroom, and accused her of playing a role in the alleged abuse. The school administration also dismissed Carter effective May 23. Carter has not been charged with any crime related to the abuse investigation.
Wright accused Bennett of pulling both his children by their arms and to the floor of the classroom.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
