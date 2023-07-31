FRONT ROYAL — A former Warren County preschool teacher accused of abusing two pupils pleaded not guilty to child abuse and assault on Thursday.
Kayla Ann Bennett pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Warren County Circuit Court to two felony counts of cruelty or injury to a child under her custody and four misdemeanor assault charges. Judge Daryl L. Funk accepted Bennett’s pleas of not guilty and scheduled a five-day jury trial to begin Jan. 2.
Bennett remains free on bond.
Bennett, 26, of Front Royal, appeared with her attorney, Thomas K. Plofchan Jr., who also had filed several motions including one asking the court to move the trial out of the county. Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John S. Bell appeared for the prosecutor’s office.
Authorities accuse Bennett of assaulting two children in her preschool class at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School on separate occasions between Jan. 4 and May 5. The administration dismissed Bennett from her job effective May 23, several weeks after her suspension.
A grand jury on June 12 handed up six indictments charging Bennett with two felony counts of child abuse — one for each of two children. The indictments also charge Bennett with four misdemeanor counts of assault and battery — two for each of the same children.
Plofchan argued in support of his motion for change of venue that media coverage of the case and inflammatory statements made on social media jeopardizes his client’s ability to have a fair trial in the county. Plofchan submitted as evidence in support of his motion copies of news articles and transcripts of interviews of people not involved in the case. Plofchan also cited how the Warren County Public Schools handled the matter as a reason to move the trial.
After hearing arguments for and against the defense request to change venue, Funk said he would take Plofchan’s motion under advisement.
Plofchan also filed a half-dozen motions seeking evidence from the prosecutor not yet received. Plofchan said the defense needs to subpoena people who posted inflammatory statements online to find out what information they have that Bennett does not.
“We need to subpoena ducus tecum to those people, say what facts do you have that we don’t know because we’re trying to figure out our discovery,” Plofchan argued. “Their response is ‘we don’t have any,’ but what ... has happened in this case, through a media storm that has been created, my client is presumed guilty in this matter.
“The School Board has dismissed her, presumed guilty, even though, by statute they’re supposed to put her on leave until after there’s any prosecution, all to preserve the assumption of innocence and allow her to have a fair trial,” Plofchan said.
Bell offered rebuttal and said the court needs to first try to empanel a jury through the voir dire process, meaning both the prosecution and the defense question potential jurors.
Plofchan also argued that the indictments state only that the offenses occurred sometime within a four-month period. He argued that the prosecution should provide more specific dates on which the alleged offenses occurred. Without this information, Bennett cannot try to present an alibi defense, Plofchan said.
Bell said his office would provide the defense with more of the prosecution’s potential evidence, including more specific time frames during which the alleged incidents occurred.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
