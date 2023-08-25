“It's kind of like gathering heads of the UN,” Imaginative producer at Appeal Production Andy Vanhook said, introducing Thursday morning’s higher education 2023 Presidential Address hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

Presidents at the four universities and colleges in the area — Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University — came together at the annual presidential address in an event to share in-depth updates of their institutions.

Bridgewater

BC President David Bushman started off by sharing recent developments at the college, including a new engineering program, an esports team and campus investments. The biggest announcement out of Bridgewater was the college’s recent decision to lower its tuition by 62%.

Bushman said when addressing college costs, schools have to be affordable but also offer value for the students.

“We focus so much, I think as a country, on economic outcomes as a measure of success in higher ed, and they are certainly important, but they're certainly not the only one,” Bushman said. “Our democracy depends on an educated citizenry … The connections that we help foster with our students, they lead a fuller life.”

Eastern Mennonite University

EMU will be launching a new strategic plan as well as the largest philanthropic campaign in the school's history, EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman said. Addressing college affordability, Schultz Huxman said it is a moral issue that EMU started to address during the height of COVID-19 with a tuition relief fund.

“We're on that again in the larger Forward Together campaign,” Schultz Huxman said. “We are putting more skin in the game for our students to afford EMU.”

EMU has seen three times the number of transfer students this year compared to what the school normally experiences, Schultz Huxman said.

Blue Ridge Community College

BRCC President John Downey said the community college saw about a 1% increase in enrollment, another increase after an 8% jump last year.

The school is working, Downey said, to implement programs to address community needs for jobs.

Downey said community colleges receive the same amount of funding for classes regardless of what is being taught, which requires solutions like having more students in majors like history to fund more expensive majors like aviation maintenance.

“We have to ask the question, what outcomes do we want?” Downey said. “Then we have to fund those outcomes appropriately.”

James Madison University

JMU is trying to address job shortages in areas like teaching and nursing, President Jonathan Alger said and is focused on recruiting first-generation and economically disadvantaged students.

JMU is one of the lowest funded institutions on a full-time equivalent basis, Alger said, and has been emphasizing philanthropy and financial aid for students. The school also recently implemented sessions for first-year students on the importance of free speech and civil discourse.

“That's a really important part of college, and we think we can do better in this country if we produce graduates with those skill sets,” Alger said.

JMU saw a larger freshman class than expected, Alger said, requiring the school to create triples for freshman dorms.

Artificial Intelligence

The presidents also addressed a relatively hot topic in the world of education: artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. AI needs to be leveraged for good rather than being feared, the presidents said.

Schultz Huxman, in discussing AI, said one staff member said faculty are responding to it with “curiosity, creativity and a great deal of consternation.”

Fifty percent of students have used AI before coming to campus, Downey said, and faculty and staff are creating ways for AI to be helpful in assignments. Bushman said Bridgewater, over the summer, explored how to address AI through a pedagogy project. Similarly, Alger said JMU has created a task force to address AI.

Other technological advancements have been scary in the past, Bushman said, but schools have learned to incorporate them.

“How do you flip that script, and instead of trying to stamp it out, how do we leverage it?” Bushman said. “We will incorporate it, and our students will be better for it.”