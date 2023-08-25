FREDERICK COUNTY — A Frederick County man who stole the message from a political billboard on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) near Winchester apologized Tuesday in Frederick County General District Court.
Christopher Maher Sr., 58, entered a no contest plea and had a felony count of grand larceny reduced to a misdemeanor trespassing charge, court records show. He will have a year of unsupervised probation and has paid restitution to the victim.
The daytime theft, which occurred the morning of April 13, was captured on a trail camera installed by county resident Jennifer Adams, who paid for the political billboard. A man is seen standing next to the sign holding what appears to be a knife, evidently poised to cut down the billboard’s vinyl cover that displayed the message, “Any Vote Against A Ludwig Is A Vote For Frederick County.” It also says: “Say No To A Ludwig Campaign.”
A time-stamped image from the trail camera provided by Adams shows the sign and the man gone a few minutes later.
The billboard was reinstalled about a week after the incident and remains on Millwood Pike. The message is an apparent reference to Frederick County Board of Supervisors Shawnee District representative Josh Ludwig, a conservative Republican, who in January launched a campaign to become chairman of the panel in the Nov. 7 general election.
Adams, who is one of Ludwig’s constituents, said she paid $4,900 for the billboard to run for seven months in Ludwig’s district. She said she did so because she opposes some of the decisions he has made as a supervisor.
“This is not a personal attack ... I don’t like his politics. I don’t like his policies,” Adams said by phone Wednesday.
In court on Tuesday, Maher turned and apologized to Adams, who was seated near the back of the courtroom.
He also wrote her a letter of apology, which Adams shared with The Winchester Star via email. It reads, in part, “I removed the banner because I was frustrated with all the signs in front of my neighborhood. Looking back, I had no reason to take the banner down... It was a stupid, impulsive decision that was made in the moment. The banner was taken to a Frederick County Convenience Center with other household trash.”
Maher also tells Adams in the letter that he is “very sorry” for his actions and that he hopes Adams will forgive him.
Adams said he has paid her $5,000 in restitution.
Adams, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, said she was motivated to seek billboard space because her regular-sized campaign signs were frequently being stolen.
She didn’t think anyone would be able to swipe a billboard.
“Boy, was I wrong,” Adams said in an interview shortly after the theft.
She maintains the billboard, which is insured, was stolen less than 24 hours after it went up.
A fake trail camera near the sign also was stolen the same day, Adams said. About 20 smaller, regular-sized political signs with the same message also went missing.
Adams previously recounted how friends spotted a white truck that matched the vehicle in the trail cam video on the day of the billboard’s theft. The friends followed the truck and confronted the driver, later identified as Maher, in the nearby Golden Corral parking lot and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Adams drove to the parking lot a short time later.
The billboard’s theft hasn’t deterred Adams. She is paying $1,785 to have a second billboard with a similar message — “A vote against a Ludwig is a vote for Frederick County” — installed next month on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in the county.
Four of seven seats on the Board of Supervisors are up for election in November. Ludwig is running against Frederick First independent candidate Gary Oates for chairman. His term as Shawnee supervisor ends Dec. 31, 2025. In a recent interview with The Star, Ludwig said he wants to bring conservative leadership to the panel as its chair.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
