Frederick County is reviving its Historic Plaque Program to acknowledge more sites of historical significance within its borders.
The Historic Plaque Program awarded 33 plaques from its inception in 1995 to 2014. Then came a slowdown.
But under new direction from the Historical Resources Advisory Board (HRAB), county staff have mailed letters to at least eight landowners in Frederick County whose properties hold what could be designated a landmark as the honorific program picks up again. The HRAB and planning staff have moved toward a more proactive approach to outreach, said Planning Director Wyatt Pearson.
The overarching goal of the Historical Plaque Program is to "formally acknowledge the architectural and historic integrity of structures and promote historic preservation," according to a description. Letters were sent Feb. 27 to Brightside, Indian Spring, Family Drive-In, Long Green, Greenspring Grocery, Hackwood, Valerie Hill and Taylor Furnace.
"Staff is appreciative that recent outreach efforts have garnered interest from property owners who prioritize historic preservation to rekindle the program," said Kayla Peloquin, County Planner for the HRAB. "The Historic Resources Advisory Board, which was formed in 1987 to provide input on how development applications may impact historic resources, has helped shape the new outreach approach for the plaque program.”
In a county rural landmarks survey, Hackwood was described as one of the most sophisticated of the 18th-century buildings in the area architecturally. Its role in the Civil War's Third Battle of Winchester was also "vital."
Greenspring Mill, located near White Hall, was constructed in 1801. It is one of five mills built along Green Springs Run that still stands. The stone, gambrel-roofed grist mill now functions as a store.
The program seeks to highlight structures of historical significance without imposing any restrictions upon them, according to a document prepared by county staff. Included in that document is a sample letter the county distributed to the owners of the properties. Participation is required from the landowners in order for a landmark to be acknowledged through the Historic Plaque Program.
"On behalf of the HRAB, I am pleased to inform you that your property has been selected to receive a small bronze plaque with the county seal in recognition of its local historical significance. The plaque can easily be mounted on the exterior of the primary structure on your property," reads the sample letter sent to property owners.
The letter went on to say that participating property owners would receive a plaque from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors at one of its regularly scheduled meetings.
A few of the widely-recognized places located in the county honored by the previously administered Historic Plaque Program include the former Frederick County courthouse in downtown Winchester, Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Middletown.
