A 43-year-old Cross Junction man has been arrested in the slaying of two of his coworkers in April at a home in western Frederick County, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Jason Matthew William Bowen, of Laurel Drive, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the "brutal slaying" of Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, 49, according to a media release. They were found shot to death at a residence on Fromans Road on April 20.
Bowen is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in the county.
"It saddens me that two people have lost their lives," Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated in a media release. "Fortunately crimes like this don't usually occur in Frederick County."
The bodies of Lowande and Carter were discovered by deputies at the home after 911 dispatchers received a call on the morning of April 20 about two people "being down from apparent gunshot wounds," according to the release.
A preliminary investigation shortly after the homicides led Millholland to believe that they were a "targeted incident and not a random act of violence."
The release didn't say where Bowen or the victims worked, but Lowande's obituary indicated she was most recently employed as a training coordinator for working dogs for MSA Security, which has a location on Airport Road in Frederick County. She was formerly a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and originally from western New York. An online property search showed she was living in a rental home at 370 Fromans Road located west of Stephens City near the Marlboro and Mt. Hope communities. She and Carter were not related, law enforcement previously stated.
Carter was identified by law enforcement as a resident of Hardy, Virginia, near Roanoke.
The release states that the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division "has worked tirelessly on this case since day one."
"If you look across the country, people are changing, attitudes are changing," Millholland stated. "The way that issues are dealt with, and the manner in which they are dealt with, have also changed. Many times, for the worst I'm afraid."
A court date for Bowen has not been set.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
