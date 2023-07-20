FREDERICK COUNTY — A member of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors said last week that he has a list of books that are currently shelved in county school libraries that are “nothing less than grooming,” while criticizing the local school division.
At the board’s July 12 meeting, Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) read descriptions of books he said are at Robert E. Aylor Middle School and Sherando High School. He urged the public to reach out to their Frederick County School Board representatives to have certain books removed.
“I would like to share a couple of books that are currently on the shelves of our schools in Frederick County. Over the weekend, I went to go see a movie called ‘Sound of Freedom,’ and while I knew sex trafficking was a big deal, and [sexual] grooming, I did not realize it was the deal in which it is presently,” Graber said.
“Sound of Freedom” is a 2023 action film about a former government employee who goes on a trip to save children from sex traffickers in Columbia, according to an online description.
Graber continued: “I have a whole packet here, and I’ll try not to mess up my stack. There are over 100 pages here of books that are in our libraries and in our public schools that are nothing less than grooming.”
After describing the content of some of the books, Graber — a frequent critic of Frederick County Public Schools — launched into a broader criticism of the school division.
“It’s time, my friends, we have changes. It’s time that we have alternatives for our students, for our parents to send their kids to other schools or other options where their kids are not exposed to this type of material,” he said. “I highly recommend and highly ask each of you to petition your School Board members to ask that these be removed from our schools.”
Graber’s comments followed a closed session in which supervisors discussed “an Attorney General opinion regarding public funding for private schools.” More than a year ago, the supervisors directed County Attorney Roderick Williams to develop an action plan to fund alternatives to public education. As a result, the county sought the Office of the Virginia Attorney General’s opinion on the matter.
It does not appear that supervisors have the authority to fund public school alternatives through a per-pupil voucher system, as has been done in other states. The Virginia legislature has not passed any broad school choice-related policies in recent years, although Republican lawmakers have introduced several bills along those lines.
Legislatures in West Virginia, Iowa and Arizona have passed laws that provide taxpayer money to help families pay tuition and other expenses at private schools with few limits, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, The Associated Press reported earlier this year.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who campaigned heavily on parental rights ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial election, has pushed legislation that would expand school choice by allocating a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other approved education expenses, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in January.
Recently, groups in Warren County have pushed to remove “smut” books from Samuels Public Library in Front Royal. Residents filed complaints mostly about LGBTQ-themed books that they say are pornographic or otherwise inappropriate, The Northern Virginia Daily reported. Those individuals and dozens of others asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors in a June 6 public hearing to defund the library until the books are removed.
The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees recently decided to keep three books requested for removal but created two new library card options and a “new adult” section for readers 16 and up, The Northern Virginia Daily reported.
According to PEN America, a free speech organization, book bans are increasing in school divisions nationwide. Since the fall of 2021, the organization found more than 4,000 instances of individual books being banned, the group’s website states, with 874 titles affected during the most recent school year.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
