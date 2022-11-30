Local environmental organizations are hosting a conversation this week on the use of public outdoor spaces.
The Broadway-based Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley will join the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue and the city of Harrisonburg for speakers and a panel discussion Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg, according to a press release.
The event, titled The Outdoors is YOURS, will feature keynote speakers Nathan Burrell, community conservation and outreach manager for the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, and Esther Nizer, board member of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, the press release said.
Pre-registration is encouraged for the event, which will also include a panel discussion with representatives from local environmental organizations and businesses and a networking opportunity with free barbecue dinner provided by Hank’s Grille and Catering, the release said.
Spanish language interpretation and child care will be available for the event, according to the release.
— Staff Report
