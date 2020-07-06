The Virginia Department of Health and Harrisonburg will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Harrisonburg High School.
Available on a first-come, first-served basis, those who want to be tested should follow the signage to the south side of campus to enter the testing site in their cars. People are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing recommendations.
According to the VDH on Monday, Harrisonburg had 966 cases of COVID-19 with 72 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Surrounding Rockingham County reported 744 cases, 78 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Those wishing to get tested do not have to present identification, according to the city, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to inform them of tests results. Notification of results, on average, takes five to seven days, the city said.
— Staff Reports
