WARREN AND SHENANDOAH COUNTIES — When children return to school this month, all Warren County and Shenandoah County students will have the option to eat healthy school meals for free during the 2023-24 school year, regardless of family income.
The meals are available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision Program. CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and districts in low-income areas. It allows for enrolled students to have access to healthy breakfast and lunches at no charge each day of school. The program does not require an application, unless the student has a food allergy or dietary restriction. Parents are encouraged to contact their school's nurse about any allergies.
Warren County Public Schools starts Wednesday, and Shenandoah County Public Schools start Aug. 15.
Nickole Kinsey, food service general manager for Warren County Public Schools, said the program provides relief to families during a time when inflation is high.
“All meals come with an entree,” Kinsey said. “Breakfast comes with fruit and a juice option. And students can also take a milk, which we know is healthy for them. And then of course at lunch, there’s always a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to pick from.”
Barbara Polk, supervisor of food services for Shenandoah County Public Schools, said the nutritional guidelines are strict, which she believes helps keep students healthy.
“The main thing is we really need to encourage is participation in the program,” Polk said. “We really want to encourage parents to have their children come for breakfast or lunch or breakfast and lunch. We see a lot of the same students come for both meals.”
Polk said, especially for the younger children, carrying a lunch box is a big deal. But when they see their friends getting free meals from school, they are soon doing the same.
Examples of breakfast menu items include yogurt with goldfish grahams, egg and cheese muffin or cereal bars. Lunch choices include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken ranch wraps and chef salads.
Extra food and beverages are available for purchase, as long as students have money on their account. Money can be added to meal accounts by visiting www.myschoolbucks.com.
Polk she said it always amazes her how her staff can recall so many students' names.
“It may take a few weeks but they soon recognize the student when they come through the [cafeteria] line. It brings a little joy to each of their days.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
