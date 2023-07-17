Families can text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 this summer to find free meal sites for kids under 18, organized by schools and community organizations thanks to No Kid Hungry Virginia’s free meals for kids finder.
Summer meal sites, like those at public schools, provide food for all children under 18 free of charge, without registration or proof of residency needed. No Kid Hungry Virginia provides summer meal site information both through their text line and through their online meal finder.
According to a press release, more than 693,400 Virginia youth qualify for free meals, but only 15% of Virginia students who utilize free meals are accessing them in the summer.
"For students who rely on school meals, summer is one of the hungriest times of the year," Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said in a press release. “Fortunately, meal sites across Virginia are opening to ensure that no child goes hungry while school is out. By sharing the texting line with friends and family, you can help more people know about free summer meals in their community.”
According to Feeding America, Harrisonburg had a 10.4% food insecurity rate for children in 2021. Across Virginia, around 1 in 11 youth face food insecurity. According to No Kid Hungry Virginia, since 2021, several pandemic-related benefits have expired. That, in tandem with inflation, has made it increasingly challenging for families to afford groceries and other necessities.
