Less than 40% of LGBTQ+ youth in the U.S. found their home to be LGBTQ+ affirming. To help provide an affirming community and address kids’ mental health, a local LGBTQ+ group is now hosting groups for queer youth in the Valley.
The Friendly City Safe Space, “a community for LGBTQ+ people and aspiring allies of all ages, racial and ethnic identities in Harrisonburg and surrounding counties," according to its website, is holding affinity groups for high schoolers and middle schoolers every Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., allowing kids to play games, talk and learn.
The idea spawned from community members asking for more spaces for LGBTQ+ youth to gather with each other, Hyacinth Bellerose, director of the safe space, said.
“The idea was kind of born of parents being like, ‘We need a space for our kids’ and high schoolers, particularly saying, ‘We want a space where we can hang out, like outside of school and a space that’s free, and that's explicitly queer affirming,’” Bellerose said.
Raven Rogers, the youth services intern who runs the groups, said the affinity groups are largely shaped by what the attendees want. Rogers has crafts, games, educational programming and ideas like movie nights and said she’s open to any ideas because the safe space wants “to make sure it’s a super-inclusive environment.”
Bellerose and Rogers said there hadn’t been much turnout for the groups yet, but want to spread the word to provide a space for those who need it.
“It’s just nice to be able to say that there is a safe space for younger individuals,” Rogers said. “I mean, with everything going on in the world involving youth, it's not the most comforting, so I think that's been the best thing is being able to say, ‘Hey, we have services and resources for younger individuals in the LGBTQ community.’”
Kids who attend the affinity groups also have access to other resources the safe space provides, like their free clothing closet, their library that has LGBTQ+ representation and other resources, Bellerose said.
Social groups like affinity groups where LGBTQ+ youth are affirmed significantly improve their mental health, Bellerose said. According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who have access to affirming homes, schools, and community spaces reported lower rates of attempting suicide than those who didn’t.
“I've heard so many stories of people that use this space who’ve had their lives changed, saved. Who have friends now that didn't have friends before. Who had their first experience being called the right name or right pronouns in this space.” Bellerose said. “This isn't even just like an emotional story. Statistically, we know that saves people's lives.”
Bellerose said one of the criticisms of LGBTQ+ programming is that it's unsafe for youth. However, Bellerose said the Friendly City Safe Space is very conscious and thoughtful when addressing safety and even works with groups like the Collins Center, a sexual assault response and advocacy organization, for other programming for young adults.
“Doing these services is hard and essential for the same reason,” Bellerose said. “There's a lot of misconceptions. There's a lot of ignorance. There's a lot of hate, frankly, that comes from that ignorance and from fear. And we know the effect that has on kids' lives. That's why our programming is so important.”
