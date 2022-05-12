Friendship Industries, a local nonprofit organization that provides job opportunities and training to people with disabilities, announced it has a new CEO.
Piete Casius, former director of commercial operations for the organization, was appointed as the new president and CEO, according to a Monday press release.
Casius, a native of New Jersey who lives in Penn Laird, formerly worked as a plant manager at Shenandoah Valley Water in Staunton.
Casius said he’s enthusiastic to lead the Harrisonburg-based organization that has worked to serve the needs of the disabled workforce in the city and county since 1964.
“I’m excited and grateful to build on the energy and passion of our staff, our board and our employees,” Casius said in the release. “It’s a group effort that I’m honored to lead.”
