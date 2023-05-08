The exhibit hall at Rockingham County Fairgrounds was buzzing with activity Saturday, May 6, during day one of Remote Area Medical’s free pop-up clinic.
Remote Area Medical is a major non-profit that conducts free clinics across the country, providing rural communities and vulnerable populations with a weekend of access to medical, dental and vision care.
RAM serves the Harrisonburgand Rockingham County community every other year and relies on dozens of local volunteers to keep the massive clinic running smoothly.
Throughout Saturday, patients interacted with a variety of volunteers — some dressed in scrubs, others in jeans and a volunteer T-shirt — who were there simply to be of assistance in any way they could. In fact, at any given point during the day, there were far more volunteer staff than actual patients milling about.
The clinic was divided into four separate sections. The first section, located in the front half of the exhibit hall, was where patients could receive general medical exams. Virginia Witman — who works as a registered nurse at UVA — gave instructions to patients as consultation rooms, which made up of black curtain walls, became available. Witman had driven from Charlottesville to volunteer for the day alongside her dad and brother.
“I’ve traveled abroad several times,” Witman commented, “so serving my community is an exceptional experience. It’s like I finally have the chance give back to my neighbors.”
The second half of the exhibit hall was transformed into a sterile dentistry office, with a cluster of plastic covered tents filling the center of the room. Along the back wall, more volunteers stood disinfecting and organizing tools as well as overseeing the disposal of biohazardous waste.
Stacia Salas, a resident of Harrisonburg, sat in the dental waiting area that was lined in rows of plastic folding chairs. Salas patiently waited for a tooth extraction — a procedure that had been neglected for 20 years.
“I work a full-time job, but sometimes that still doesn’t pay for all the extra things you may need,” explained Salas.
Salas is employed as a cook at a local hotel — a career she enjoys but one that doesn’t quite pay enough to meet the rising costs of healthcare.
She and her husband arrived in the parking lot at 3 a.m. that motning, which was three hours before the clinic officially opened, but still was only added to a waiting list.
According to other volunteers, cars were already lined up at the gate early Friday evening hoping to be among the first to receive medical attention.
Connor Witty — stationed near Petersburg as an oral surgeon in the United States Army — had already completed between 15 and 20 tooth extractions by 1 p.m. Born in New York, the army had brought Witty to Virginia where he has since volunteered at four other RAM clinics. Witty spoke highly of the culture that RAM had built among their volunteers and patients throughout the years.
“It’s a long day, but not exhausting,” Witty stated. “I feel rejuvenated by being able to do this sort of thing where the real benefits come from being able to help those in need rather than getting paid to do it.”
Chalk drawn arrows outside the dental clinic pointed patients toward the horticulture building that was flipped into a vision exam room. The building was dark and quiet in contrast to the pleasant sunshine and busy picnic area that was set up outside. Several young ladies sat at a table just inside the doorway providing pretesting for eyeglass prescriptions, two of which — Nikki Pettry and Marisa Falsone — are current fourth and third year students at the University of Virginia.
Pettry, who is studying to become a physicians assistant, is an active member of the school’s RAM chapter. Being from a rural area herself, Pettry felt as though RAM’s mission hit close to home, which was a major factor in her decision to volunteer.
“This has been my favorite volunteer experience,” Pettry said, “because the impact [you can see] is immediate.”
Falsone, a kinesthesiology major, has been volunteering with RAM since joining the club as a freshman. Falsone is part of the planning committee for a student-led RAM clinic that takes place in Fishersville each year. One of Falsone’s main reasons for attending the clinic in Harrisonburg was to be able to network with other volunteers and recruit providers for their event.
“Remote Area Medical is almost like a traveling community,” Falsone expressed. Many volunteers from across the state return time after time to work together over the course of many different clinics.
The final component of the clinic was a host of community partners that offered free disease prevention and harm reduction resources for anyone attending. Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District provided a myriad of vaccinations in addition to opioid overdose education courses. Within five minutes of walking up to the table, anyone could become certified to give naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose situation.
Laura Lee Wight — who works for the VDH — noted that, “it makes sense to offer immunizations here as well,” as preventative health goes hand in hand with direct medical care.
From check-in to check-out, volunteers worked together to provide a variety of services with the goal of leaving the community a little bit healthier and happier than when they arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.