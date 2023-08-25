WAYNESBORO — For Io Fortier, nothing says summertime quite like a basket full of handpicked peaches, and for the duration of the season, she will be baking up batches of sweet and salty, peach and pecan snack cakes sold exclusively at her little corner table inside the weekly Waynesboro farmer's market.
"Peaches taste like a Virginia summer to me," Fortier said.
Having grown up in Portland, Oregon, and moved to Virginia six years ago to be with her partner, Fortier's background is filled with an interesting mix of waitressing and wine making. It wasn't until she settled in Waynesboro with a brand new baby that she took baking seriously, though she recalled being first inspired to start sourdough after learning the process while working with the winery.
After combining instinct with trial and error for a while, Fortier started selling her baked goods to the public as Redbud Bake House when the Waynesboro farmer's market — organized by Project Grows — opened in May.
Redbud Bake House is a micro bakery that operates out of Fortier's home in the Basic City but make no mistake in thinking that her single-handed operation is anything except basic, she explained.
"I've had such a sweet and warm reception so far," Fortier remarked, "and continue to sell out each week."
Redbud Bake House typically offers five to seven different items at each market, and Fortier has offered a little taste of everything she's worked to perfect from a sourdough baguette to chocolate chip cookies to rosemary focaccia. While much of her time is devoted to caring for her baby, a workflow that works for Fortier looks like starting the first rounds of dough on Wednesdays and pulling the last few things from the oven at 8:30 on a Saturday morning before hurrying over to the market.
"I love being a part of the local food community and getting to meet the farmers," Fortier said.
As someone who is passionate about using local grains and inspired by seasonal produce, one concept that Fortier holds near and dear to her heart is that of farm to table — or in the case of peach season, orchard to oven. In fact, all of the fresh peaches used in Redbud Bake House's snack cakes are sourced from Chiles Family Orchards in Crozet.
For more than 100 years and across the span of five generations, Chiles Family Orchards have been picking, packing and shipping fruit and other produce to central Virginia and beyond. What became a large operation serving both the tourism and commercial production agriculture sectors all started with a small peach orchard planted in 1912 by two men named Henry Chiles and John Montague.
Fortier lived on a hilltop overlooking the orchard for several years and recalled how excited for peach season she would get each time she watched the trees blossom into a sea of pink each spring. Now that she resides just over the mountain, she made the journey back to Chiles to continue to feed both her family, her personal love of Virginia's peach culture — and now her customers too.
"In the past, farm to table felt elitist," Fortier noted. "Now that [farmer's markets are offering SNAP benefits and other programs] a wider range of people have access to beautiful, locally grown products. I think it's great."
Find Redbud Bake House's peach and pecan snack cakes along with other handmade and locally grown goodness under the Constitution Park Pavilion at the Waynesboro farmer's market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information about the Waynesboro farmer's market and Project Grows visit projectgrows.org/food-access/waynesboro-farmers-market/.
To learn more about peach season at Chiles Family Orchards go to chilesfamilyorchards.com.
