FRONT ROYAL — Town Council members sided with a local board Monday to preserve a historic downtown building.
Vice Mayor R. Wayne Sealock and council members Joshua L. Ingram, Amber F. Morris, H. Bruce Rappaport and Duane R. “Skip” Rogers voted in favor of a motion to affirm the Board of Architectural Review's decision to deny the issuance of a certificate of appropriateness to demolish and remove part of a structure at 131 E. Main St.
The applicant, SEESU LLC, sought to demolish rear portions of the structure that were added to the building, which was originally constructed in the late 1800s.
“I’m here to do something good for the town; that’s my intent and that’s really all I have to say,” Gary Wayland said during a public hearing on behalf of SEESU.
Opponents of the proposed demolition have cited the building’s historic significance as a reason to keep it intact. Opponents also questioned how demolishing the rear portion of the building might affect the structural integrity of the adjoining wall.
Local attorney David Silek, whose family once owned the building, spoke in opposition of the demolition.
“Before you allow the tearing down of the structure, you ought to consider what everyone else who’s renovated buildings on Main Street have done: They’ve come to the BAR with a plan, a plan to show the improvements,” Silek said.
Silek said he feared the town would lose a historic building because there is no plan to preserve the original structure if the rear sections are demolished.
Local developer Bill Barnett spoke in favor the demolition and explained that the section proposed to be removed — a tower built for a theater stage and screen — is “functionally obsolete” and cannot be used as part of any new structure.
The Board of Architectural Review denied the demolition certificate request in December partly because the applicant did not present plans for what they intended to do with the building upon demolishing the rear portion. Wayland told the board at its public hearing on the application that he didn’t want to spend the money to produce a plan without first having the certificate approved.
Under the town code, if Wayland and SEESUU put the property up for sale and if it does not sell within one year, the owner can, by right, demolish the entire structure, according to Planning Director Lauren Kopishke.
Also at the meeting, council members held a public hearing on a request by William and Wade Holloway that the town vacate part of a public alley adjacent to 1202 Virginia Ave., and 111 and 117 W. 12th St. The applicants intend to buy the vacated alley from the town in order to extend a garage at 1202 Virginia Ave., and to add a garage at 117 W. 12th St.
Rather than approve or deny the request, Council members voted 3-2 in favor of a motion to appoint viewers to look at the public alley and report any inconveniences to the public that would result from approving the request. Ingram, Morris and Sealock supported the motion. Rappaport and Rogers opposed the motion.
Members of the Church of the Brethren spoke at the hearing and urged council to deny the request. The church backs up to the alley and the congregation uses the right-of-way for some of its activities, speakers said. Some speakers said the alley should remain open to allow space for fire and rescue vehicles in the event of an emergency.
Ingram said gatherings typically should be held on the property and not in areas used by emergency vehicles.
“Again, I certainly take into consideration what you guys are saying,” Ingram said. “I mean, I think that the fair option is to have another set of eyes taking a look at it.”
R. Wayne Woodward said he has used the alley to access the rear of his property when working on his house next to the church. Woodward said vacating the alley would “devastate” the church.
Joseph Silek, who represents the applicants, said that the alley is too narrow for emergency vehicles. Sealock, who has a background in public safety, said first responders would park vehicles in the front of a building and not to the rear.
Morris explained that if, after hearing from the appointed viewers, council members decide to vacate and sell the alley, that any adjacent property owner, including the church, could make an offer to buy the space.
Also at the meeting, council members voted to:
• Remove from the agenda a public hearing on a request from HEPTAD LLC to amend the previously approved proffers with the Anna Swan Estates subdivision. Council members did not state why they removed the item from the agenda nor when they would reschedule the hearing.
• Approve a request from Yaohua Gu for a special-use permit to allow a short-term rental at 309 E. Prospect St.
• Approve a request from Tabitha Luskey, of Luskey Properties LLC, for a special-use permit to allow a short-term rental at 302 Blue Ridge Ave. Council heard from a neighbor who voiced concern about parking along the narrow street. Luskey said a fire lane in front of the property does not allow off-street parking. Morris noted that the rental has three off-street parking spaces. Sealock and Rogers agreed that the street is narrow.
• Approve the $91,025 purchase of a dump truck cab and chassis from Excel Truck Group for the Department of Public Works.
• Appoint Michael S. Williams to the Planning Commission to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
• Appoint Gary L. Gillispie, Ellen Anders and Charles Gornowich to the Local Board of Building Code Appeals.
• Nominate Lewis Moten to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals to fill an unexpired term ending May 1, 2024. A Warren County Circuit Court judge authorizes appointments to the board.
• Appoint Sealock as council’s representative on the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission; Morris and Rappaport to the Audit/Finance Committee; Rogers as the council representative to Discover Front Royal; and Ingram and Morris to the Scholarship Committee.
Council members met in closed session to consult with Town Attorney George Sonnett Jr. about the civil case Town of Front Royal v. Warren County EDA et al.; to discuss an appointment to the council; and to consult with Sonnett about the Front Royal Economic Development Authority.
