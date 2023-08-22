FRONT ROYAL — Front Royal planners endorsed a business’ request to paint murals on its building in the north end of town.
Planning Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant, Vice Chairman Daniel Wells and members Connie Marshner, Michael Williams and Glenn Wood voted at their meeting on Wednesday in favor of a motion to forward the special-use permit application to the Town Council with a recommendation for approval. The council will take up the request at its next meeting, Merchant said.
Juliana and William Kryssing applied for the permit to allow murals on two sides of the First Response Chimney Sweeps and Services LLC building at 1314 N. Royal Ave. The Kryssings would like to paint a 210-square-foot mural on the north-facing side and a 400-square-foot mural on the south-facing side to serve as tributes to first responders. The property, zoned commercial business, lies in the entrance corridor. The town requires a special-use permit to paint a mural larger than 60 square feet.
William Kryssing spoke during the public hearing on the permit application. The business moved into the building on April 30. They want the murals ready for the business’ grand opening. But he raised concerns that the application process took longer than expected. No one else spoke at the hearing.
Wood said the town expedited the application process to help the Kryssings meet their deadline. Wood added that he thinks the town can resolve the matter this month but he acknowledged that “the wheels of government run slowly sometimes.”
“We’re very appreciative of the improvements that you’ve made to the building,” Wood said. “You’ve taken an ugly eyesore and made it truly a welcome sight along that corridor.”
Merchant said the commission is entering new territory by considering a large mural proposed in the commercial district. Front Royal allows murals in the historic district downtown, Merchant said.
“I noticed a lot of communities are moving in this direction and I’m certainly not opposed to anything like this provided that it’s prepared by a professional artist,” Merchant said.
William Kryssing had disagreed with Zoning Administrator John Ware that murals fall under the town’s sign regulations and the applicant would need to apply for a sign permit as well as the special-use permit. In an email exchange, William Kryssing contends that the murals do not advertise his business’ services. Ware states that the murals attract attention to the business and thus fall under the sign regulations.
Also at the meeting, commission members voted to:
• Forward to council changes to the town code that include an increase the number of chickens allowed on residential property from six to 10. Commissioners voted 4-0 to recommend the council approve the change. Marshner abstained and said she needed more time to research the proposed changes.
• Approve a site-plan application submitted by Randolph-Macon Academy for six housing units on a 21.65-acre lot zoned residential off West Main Street. The approval is contingent on the Warren County Building Department approving the erosion and sediment control permit. The private military academy plans to build the units to provide housing for faculty members. The units would face an existing road the academy plans to improve, Ware said. The road will remain locked and available only for emergency response vehicles.The units will be accessible from the campus and not West Main Street.
• Reschedule the commission’s next meeting for Sept. 18 in the Town Hall. Members also voted to move the election of chairman and vice chairman to that meeting.
Merchant led his last meeting as chairman and as a member of the commission as his four-year term ends this month.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke thanked Merchant for “helping me navigate Front Royal” in her two years working for the town.
Merchant thanked the Town Council for appointing him to the commission five years ago. Prior to his appointment, Merchant worked for 10 years in the town’s Department of Planning and Zoning. He commended staff for their work.
“My fellow commissioners, I leave it in good hands,” Merchant said. “I’ve certainly enjoyed working with everyone here and, you know as a family we may argue and carry on sometimes but I think everyone here certainly has the interest of Front Royal at heart, and I certainly appreciate dealing with you all in this endeavor.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
