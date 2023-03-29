Front Royal police arrested a man Sunday charged in Waynesboro with attempted murder related to a domestic incident.
Waynesboro police officers responded to the 100 block of Dupont Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic-related incident in which shots were fired at a vehicle, a department release states. Bullets struck the vehicle but the person inside did not suffer injuries, the release states.
Waynesboro police identified James Wesley Reinhold as the suspect. Reinhold left the area riding a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. Police alerted the public that they considered Reinhold armed and dangerous.
Waynesboro police sought Reinhold’s arrest on charges of attempted, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
Front Royal police located Reinhold at Warren Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Capt. Brian Whited said by phone Monday. A hospital security guard contacted the police department to report that Reinhold was at the facility, Whited said.
Officers responded and Reinhold consented to a search, Whited said, citing the police report. Officers also searched Reinhold’s motorcycle. Whited said he did not know why Reinhold was at the hospital.
Front Royal officers took Reinhold into custody without incident at approximately 2:22 p.m. Sunday and arrested him on the outstanding warrants, according to information posted on social media by the Waynesboro Police Department.
Reinhold was booked at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail shortly after his arrest on charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of the felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and shooting at a vehicle, according to online records.
Reinhold was held at the jail without bond until he was released Monday afternoon and transported to the Waynesboro area.
