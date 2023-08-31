FRONT ROYAL — Front Royal leaders showed support Monday for an organization’s request for money to help revive a former youth center.
At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council received public input on a request from the nonprofit Reaching Out Now for funds to revitalize the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th St. into a student union. The organization has asked the council for $25,000 now and $50,000 next year to help start the project.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell, Vice Mayor E. Wayne Sealock and council members Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Joshua L. Ingram, Amber F. Morris, H. Bruce Rappaport and Duane R. “Skip” Rogers attended the meeting but took no action on the request.
Council members commented on the request after hearing public support for the project. Rogers responded to the speakers.
“What we’re hearing from those of you who have spoken very passionately about our kids, about our youth, is now this council’s responsibility,” Rogers said. “And $25,000 — and I’m speaking to the community and I want you to hold us to this — $25,000 is chump change, $50,000 is chump change and I guarantee you I will work to make sure that we find $25,000 and $50,000 in this budget.”
Samantha Barber, president of Reaching Out Now, spoke in support of the organization’s request and “as an advocate for our children.” Barber acknowledged the problems in the community affecting young people and cited recent events involving the youth.
“I’m not saying that Reaching Out Now is the fixer of all of this, but we are a part of the solution and tonight, as a community, not just Reaching Out Now — like we always say this is us,” Barber said. “So we know we can make a difference for the kids and our community. We can be a lighthouse, a safe haven and finally a place that our students can truly call their own, not just Skyline High School, but this is a place for Warren County High School students, Skyline High School students and eight-graders in Warren County Middle School and Skyline Middle School
Gene Kilby cited the region’s epidemic of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses as a reason to revive the youth center as a place for young people to go.
“How much is a life worth?” Kilby said, reading from a statement. “There’s no if, ands and buts about it. We must do everything we can to save our youth.”
The new drug treatment court created for Warren County, while a necessity, provides a reactive approach to the problem, Kilby said. The youth center would serve as a proactive approach where adults could provide support to young people in a relaxed atmosphere, where they feel safe and comfortable, Kilby said. He commented on the organization’s request for $25,000 now and $50,000 in January.
“I consider this to be reasonable for the value that I see that this town can benefit from,” Kilby said. “It shouldn’t be difficult to reprogram some money from some projects that might be less important.”
Also at the meeting, council members voted to:
• Not approve a request by HEPTAD to amend the previously approved proffer statement for the Anna Swan Estates proposed subdivision. Rappaport, Rogers and Sealock voted in favor of a motion to approve the amended proffer statement. DeDomenico-Payne, Ingram and Morris voted against the motion. Cockrell broke the tie by voting against the motion.
• Approve a request from Joseph Chetupuzha for a special-use permit to allow a short-term rental at 912 Virginia Ave. DeDomenico-Payne, Ingram and Morris voted in favor of approving the permit and allow Chetupuzha to rent three bedrooms to no more than six people at a time. Rappaport, Rogers and Sealock voted against the motion. Cockrell broke the tie and voted in favor of the motion. The Planning Commission recommended that council deny the request because the property lacked enough parking space to comply with the zoning regulations. Chetupuzha told the council he would rent only one room to comply with the zoning ordinance, which requires off-street parking for one car per bedroom. No one spoke at the public hearing on the request.
• Approve a request from Mesa Coral Rose for a special-use permit to allow a short-term rental at 417 Kerfoot Ave. The applicant plans to rent two bedrooms to no more than four people at a time. The Planning Commission recommended denial of the application due to lack of parking. No one spoke at the public hearing on the request. DeDomenico-Payne, Ingram and Morris voted in favor of approving the permit. Rappaport, Rogers and Sealock voted against the motion. Cockrell broke the tie and voted in favor of the motion.
• Approve a request from Independence Realty LLC for two dwelling units on the ground floor of 1127 N. Royal Ave. Town staff inspected the property on March 2 and found the single-family dwelling unit had been converted into multifamily dwelling units without a zoning permit. The town requires a special-use permit for ground-floor residential uses. The Planning Commission had recommended approval of the application on the condition that the applicant submit a parking agreement with the adjoining property owner for an additional two parking spaces and enlarge the current parking area to make four spaces. The property owner had already enlarged the parking area to create six spaces total. Council voted 6-0 in favor of granting the permit.
• Approve a request from William Kryssing to paint two murals, larger than 60-square feet on two sides of the First Response Chimney Sweep & Services building at 1314 N. Royal Ave. The applicant intends to paint the murals as tributes to first responders. Town code defines any mural as a sign used or intended to attract the attention of the public. The town requires a wall-sign permit. Amanda Horn, the artist for the project, spoke at the public hearing on the request. Several council members questioned the town code definition of mural as a sign rather than art. Morris said the mural as designed does not advertise the business. Council members voted 6-0 in favor of granting the request.
• Approve a request from Ramsey Inc. for an amendment to the town zoning map to reclassify 1.28 acres at 10160 Winchester Road, at the intersection with Guard Hill Road, from Highway Commercial to Residential district. Ramsey asked for the rezoning to build a multi-family dwelling unit. The highway commercial district doesn’t allow residential uses. The residential district is suited for medium-density uses. Applicant Chris Ramsey said, during the public hearing, that he wants to build a home that could accommodate two families. Council members voted 6-0 to approve the rezoning.
• Adopt the certification and recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023. The document replaces the previous plan dated March 23, 1998. Virginia law requires that all localities adopt comprehensive plans. Front Royal last updated the town’s plan in 2012 but had not made a complete rewrite since 1998. Staff worked with the public and the Planning Commission to develop the plan that encompasses the community goals and objectives to help guide the town into the next 20 years.
• Approve changes to the town code section for the motel excise tax for transients to align with the state regulations related to short-term rentals. No one spoke at the public hearing. Council members voted 6-0 in favor of making the changes.
• Approve a request from Donald McCarty that the town vacate 13,001 square feet of the North Street Extended terminus south of the intersection of North Street and Orchard Street; and a 14-foot portion of an unimproved alley adjacent to the southern property boundary, conditioned on the applicant buying the property from the town for an agreed price within 90 days of approval. The approved motion authorizes Town Manager Joseph Waltz to negotiate with the applicant on a purchase price and present that amount to council for approval. Council voted 6-0 in favor of the request.
• Council members met in closed session to: consider appointments to the Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority; discuss a personnel matter regarding the clerk of council; and consult with the town attorney on actual or probable litigation, specifically lawsuits involving the town and the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, First Bank, the Front Royal Limited Partnership; discuss the acquisition or disposition of portions of North Street and an adjacent unimproved alley.
