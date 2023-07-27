FRONT ROYAL — Front Royal leaders killed a rezoning request on Monday for a proposed subdivision in the town’s north end.
Town Council members voted 5-0 to deny NVR Inc.’s application to rezone approximately 44 acres from estate residential district to residential district to allow for the construction of a 128-lot subdivision.
The low-density, estate residential district allows for one dwelling unit per acre. The medium-density, residential district allows more single-family homes on smaller lots. A handful of properties zoned estate residential lie to the east of the site.
Vice Mayor R. Wayne Sealock and council members Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Joshua L. Ingram, Amber F. Morris and H. Bruce Rappaport voted in favor of the motion to deny the request. Councilman Duane R. “Skip” Rogers did not attend the meeting.
The property lies at the southwest intersection at Happy Creek and Shenandoah Shores roads, north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The Shenandoah Shores subdivision is landlocked with one way in and out. Former Town Councilman and Warren County supervisor Thomas Sayre and his wife own the 44-acre property, according to online records.
Before the vote, Morris criticized previous councils for failing over the past decades to address the problem of access to the Shenandoah Shores subdivision. Morris pointed out that the traffic problem affects not only the people living in the 450-home subdivision but also the 600 students enrolled at nearby Christendom College and the workers in the industrial parks.
Prior to the public hearing on the rezoning, attorney Thomas M. “Ty” Lawson spoke to council about the proposals and the proffer revisions.
Speakers at the public hearing asked the council to deny the rezoning request.
John Lundberg read from a statement urging council to not rezone a single acre of property on Shenandoah Shores Road, north of the railroad tracks, until local governing bodies, state and federal agencies, and developers agree to a solution to end the landlocked status of residents living in that area. Lundberg cited the chronic traffic backups on Shenandoah Shores Road at the railroad tracks as a concern.
“These traffic backups, which are getting longer and longer as developments occur north of the railroad tracks, are a ticking time bomb,” Lundberg read. “Sooner or later a grandfather suffering a heart attack or a young mother suffering a difficult pregnancy but stuck in a back up on that traffic is going to die.”
Shenandoah Shores area resident John Stanmeyer voiced concerns that the proposed development would worsen traffic for the 2,500 people living in the area north of the tracks, as well as the businesses and industrial parks.
Shenandoah Shores resident Maggie Ciskanik also cited the landlocked status of her neighborhood and the traffic as a reason to deny the rezoning request.
“I think that it would be foolish and potentially dangerous to allow an increase over and above what is already allowable by right,” Ciskanik said.
Land developer David Vazzana, with the Front Royal Limited Partnership, spoke favorably about NVR but said the Shenandoah Shores area already faces significant traffic problems. Vazzana pointed out that the applicant has not provided any cash proffers to address the traffic problems.
NVR Inc. applied for the rezoning almost a year ago and filed proffers, or voluntary conditions, and a concept plan for the neighborhood named Saddle Crest. The applicant revised the proffers six times since its filing in mid-September. The applicant removed the cash proffers in exchange for building part of the long-envisions East-West Connector, and to reserve 5.5 acres to extend the Leach Run Parkway flyover. The concept plan shows the development includes walking trails and parks that a homeowners association would maintain. The applicant proposed fewer than three dwelling units per acre, minimum lot sizes of 7,000 square feet, public streets and sidewalks, existing public utilities on site, and landscaping, berms and fencing along the property.
Kittleson Engineering’s traffic study shows no need for right-of-way improvements for the development.
The town’s Comprehensive Plan envisions the area developed as residential land, within the Urban Growth Area.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Feb. 15. A motion to approve the rezoning with conditions failed by a tie vote.
Also at the meeting, council members voted to:
• Appoint viewers to view a request from Donald McCarty that the town vacate approximately 13,000 square feet of North Street Extended, south of the intersection at North and Orchard streets; and a 14-foot portion of an unimproved alley adjacent to the southern property boundary, and to report to council any inconveniences that would result from granting the request. Council sought public input on the request and some neighboring property owners urged members to deny the request and keep the easement. McCarty seeks to increase the area for development that would front Orchard Street and then buy both town properties.
• Approve a bid award to Arthur Construction Company Inc., of Dulles, Virginia, to install curb and gutter on Braxton Road and Manassas Avenue, and aprons on Marshall Street for $43,475.
• Amend the fiscal 2024 budget reflecting that the town received $23,404 from the Virginia Risk Sharing Association to pay for damage to the pavilion near the gazebo on East Main Street.
• Award a $39,500 contract to Mid-Atlantic Solid Waste Consultants to conduct a study of the town’s rates and fees for solid waste collection.
• Reappoint Connie Marshner to the Planning Commission to a 4-year term ending Aug. 31, 2027.
• Recommend that a circuit court judge appoint Michael Williams to the Board of Zoning Appeals for an unexpired term ending May 26, 2026.
• Council members met in closed session to discuss personnel matters related to the town manager and the town attorney.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
