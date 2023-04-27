A Front Royal woman suffered burns and respiratory problems on Monday when she was exposed to a white powder from a package delivered to her home by mistake.
Fire and rescue workers and town police officers responded to a hazardous materials incident in the 300 block of Cherrydale Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. A caller reported that a woman was exposed to an unknown, white powder, Warren County Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Maiatico said by phone Tuesday.
“The female was complaining of respiratory distress, dizziness, nausea and possible burns to the skin,” Maiatico said.
Fire officials later determined the substance was a polymer commonly used in the manufacturing of plastics and resins, Maiatico said.
Front Royal police Capt. Brian Whited said by phone Tuesday a shipping company delivered the package to the wrong address by mistake. Police do not suspect anyone sent the package with malicious intent, Whited said. The woman told responders she did not order the package nor expected any deliveries, which is why she called 911, Maiatico said.
The Front Royal Police Department arrived on the scene, secured the area and evacuated the victim from her residence, Maiatico said. Police found a package containing the white, powdery substance. The package weighed approximately 30 pounds, he said. Firefighters looked for markings or labels on the package that could identify the substance, Maiatico said.
Emergency workers treated the woman at the scene and then took her by ambulance to Warren Memorial Hospital as a precaution for the possible hazardous materials exposure, Maiatico said. The woman was assessed and later released from the hospital, he said.
Responders secured and isolated the scene and re-packed the package to prevent any further release of the substance, Maiatico said.
Police closed Cherrydale Avenue for approximately two hours during the incident and responders went to nearby to inform residents to stay inside their homes, Maiatico said.
Fire officials on the scene asked the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to send a regional hazardous materials officer to assist at the scene. The officer came to the scene and analyzed the material. The analysis determined the substance was an industrial, polymer-type material, Maiatico said.
“It was determined that this material could cause skin burns, eye and skin irritation, respiratory irritation, if exposed to a person,” Maiatico said. “It was determined that this was a large package of this material and that there was no biological threat associated with the product.”
Fire officials turned the scene over to the police.
Crews from fire and rescue stations in Front Royal, Rivermont, Linden and Chester Gap responded to the incident.
