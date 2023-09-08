WARREN COUNTY — After meeting in closed session with the county attorney to discuss a Memorandum of Agreement with Samuels Public Library, the Warren County Board of Supervisors once again faced a meeting room Tuesday night packed with residents eager to share their views on the library.
Though it was not on the agenda, 19 people spoke about the library during the meeting’s public comments period.
Debate about the library, its collection, funding, and operations began this spring when a group filed requests to remove 140 books from the library, with the vast majority of the books having LGBTQ characters or dealing with LGBTQ themes. Members of that group, which calls itself Clean Up Samuels, asked supervisors in a June public hearing to withhold library funding until the books were removed, to replace the library staff, and to force the library to sever ties with the American Library Association.
The group is now asking the county to take over operations at the library by installing trustees appointed by the board of supervisors.
Several speakers asked supervisors to force the library to accept a county-proposed MOA, saying that in their view having an unelected library board is “taxation without representation.”
Colleen DeLaFleur said that the library’s current operating structure does not allow taxpayers, “particularly parents,” to have a say in library policies.
“They are run by an unelected and completely unaccountable board,” said Joseph Kuplack. Noting that the library receives about $1 million annually from the county, he said that taxpayer contributions are “money that we have worked hard for and expect to go toward things that we support as a community.”
He and several other speakers told supervisors that the county’s proposed MOA “must be accepted without revisions” and encouraged supervisors to appoint new trustees to the library board immediately.
Anne Miranda echoed Kuplack’s comments, asking supervisors to hold the library “accountable.”
“I moved to Warren County in order to be in an area that better aligns with my values. I specifically sought out a community like this one with like-minded people,” she said. “I have found a true home here amongst people with rural family values who for the most part share concerns and my outlook on life.”
Several speakers, many of whom have filed requests with the library to remove books, said Tuesday night that they believe there is “pornography” in the library. Library staff and trustees point out that it would be illegal to have obscene material in the library.
Books located in the children’s section about which complaints were filed do not contain sexual content and generally reflect LGBTQ family life situations. Books for older readers that have been requested for removal explore themes like gender identity and homosexuality and, in some cases, do contain explicit content.
The library voted in July to move books with more mature content to a “new adult” section that is housed on the adult side of the library. The library also voted in July to add two new library cards that allow parents to restrict their child’s ability to check out books from certain sections of the library.
Kelsey Lawrence, spokesperson for Save Samuels, a group that supports the library’s policies, said Tuesday that opponents of the library’s operations and collection do not represent the majority of the community.
“CUS (Clean Up Samuels) wants you to believe that they are the majority of library card holders and voters in Warren County. Thirty-three percent of the county identifies as religious — I’m included in that — and only 7 percent are Catholic. St. John’s (the Baptist Catholic Church) own pastor has claimed these people represent 1.5 percent of St. John’s parishioners. They represent less than half a percent of Warren County’s total population,” said Lawrence, noting that she believes the library controversy is a human rights issue rather than a political one.
When Lawrence — the first Save Samuels speaker of the night — came to the podium, dozens in the audience, many wearing T-shirts in support of the library, rose and stood silently in the crowd. Noticing that gesture, 11 previous speakers, all seated in the front row, also stood, blocking the view of library supporters by supervisors and cameras broadcasting the meeting live.
Supervisors addressed the controversy in general terms following the public comment period. Each of them acknowledged having received hundreds of emails about the library.
“The only thing I’m going to say on the library is that we continue to negotiate in good faith and hopefully we’ll come to an agreement soon. I think we all want the same thing — a library that all of us can use with confidence and know your tax dollars are being spent wisely,” said Supervisor Cheryl L. Cullers, who represents the South River district.
Added North River Supervisor Delores R. Oates, “What I’ve noticed is that everyone wants the same thing. Everybody appreciates and loves our library and the other thing that I want you to know is that everybody wants to protect kids — everybody. That’s been a consistent theme through either side — everybody cares. So I just want to remind the community that we are a community. We are neighbors. And we need to treat each other that way and we need to respect the fact that we may have opposing viewpoints, but we’re gonna work through this. We will work through this and hopefully we’ll be better for it.”
The county and the library continue to negotiate on a MOA of how the library should be funded and managed.
After withholding 75 percent of the library’s budget allocation in June, supervisors sent a draft MOA to the library on Aug. 15.
In its initial draft, the county proposed replacing seven members of the library’s trustee board with supervisor appointees. Rejected unanimously by the library board, that draft called for supervisors to appoint one trustee from each magisterial district, one at-large member, and have one member appointed by the school board. Two of the county appointed members would serve on the library’s four-member executive committee. Additionally, the county’s proposal would require the library to use county funds to purchase books. Under current operations, the library uses county funds for operational expenses and state funds and endowments to purchase its book collection.
The library’s trustees sent an alternate draft agreement back to the county Aug. 23, noting the board’s intention to continue operating with its current trustees at the helm. Melody Hotek, president of the library’s board of trustees, said last week that members of the library board are selected from throughout the county and come from a wide variety of backgrounds.
“Appointments without expertise, historical context, or familiarity with library services do no one justice,” she said.
Using input from supervisors, Warren County attorney Jason Ham will send a new draft revised MOA to the library this week, said county administrator Edwin “Ed” Daley by email Wednesday.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
