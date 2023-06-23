BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College first-year student Gabe Miller received the 2023 Ruth and Steve Watson Humanities Award, the school announced in a press release.
The award, which comes with a scholarship, recognizes students who demonstrate dedication and sensitivity for the humanities courses embedded in the liberal arts tradition of Bridgewater College, the press release stated.
Miller, a history major from Alleghany County, is a member of the cross country and track teams at Bridgewater College. After graduating from the college in 2026, he plans to attend graduate school, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.