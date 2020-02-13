HARRISONBURG — Red Front Supermarket will be winding down its business over an undetermined amount of time according to a Thursday interview with owners John Garber Sr. and David Garber.
The historic grocery store is owned by the Garber family of Dayton and Clover Hill, which sold part of the business to the Singh family in 2019.
Red Front's closure will be the fourth such ending for a locally owned Valley grocery store in less than 10 months, joining the ranks of Weyers Cave Super Save, Broadway Supermarket and Shenandoah Grocery.
Between the four markets, Valley families had independently operated these businesses for a combined 245 years.
The Garber family's market moved multiple times in its long history, when J.S. Garber first opened the market during 1905 in a building which still stands at the corner of Chicago Avenue and W. Wolfe St., according to an ad in the July 3, 1980 edition of the Daily News-Record.
According to the same ad, the market moved to West Market Street where the Harrisonburg General District Court building now stands, in 1945. The Red Front name was adopted while operating in the storefront.
By 1958, Red Front moved to where it now stands at 677 Chicago Ave. in the northwest neighborhood of the city.
Red Front will be the second long-standing Harrisonburg business to close after Jess' Lunch in downtown Harrisonburg announced its closure Wednesday.
