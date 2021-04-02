Christine Campbell first smoked marijuana when she was 9.
By 17, after her first child, her boyfriend introduced her to methamphetamine.
Campbell, 32, has been fighting addiction ever since.
But last month, Campbell became one of the first to enter the new Gemeinschaft Home’s residential program for women.
“I’m really grateful,” she said. “I came into this program high as hell. If it wasn’t for this program, I’d be in jail, or somewhere worse.”
The Gemeinschaft Home first opened as a halfway house in 1985.
Gemeinschaft Home first began as transitional housing for non-violent inmates released from the Virginia Department of Corrections. Over the years, the opportunities available have extended to include a Day Reporting Center and Self-Pay Program.
Harrisonburg City Council and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved using the facility as the day-reporting center for low-level offenders from the Rockingham County Jail in 2015. The program started in 2016.
While the program has seen growth, it struggled financially for many years.
In January 2009, then-Gov. Tim Kaine cut $1 million from the $1.5 million Gemeinschaft had been receiving from the state, leaving just enough funding for a 90-day rehabilitation program.
At the time, the Gemeinschaft Home had two houses, one for men and another for women. But due to the cut in funding, Gemeinschaft Home sold the women’s house at 1360 Mount Clinton Pike, eliminating the women’s program.
But in recent years, the home’s executive director, Sharon Ringgold, saw a demand for more services for women.
More were being assigned to the day-reporting programing.
But many needed a roof over their heads, so she started looking for a home.
“It’s been many years of disappointment,” Ringgold said. “The doors were just not opening.”
But in December, Community Mennonite Church opened that door, allowing the organization to rent its home on Old South High Street.
Residents began moving in in February. Because of city zoning, it can only house up to four. But Gemeinschaft plans to file for a special-use permit to increase that number.
Case manager Michelle Roberts said it couldn’t have come at a better time.
At one point, she said seven women in the day-reporting program were pregnant and homeless.
“A lot of my women would have been successful had their basic needs been met,” Roberts said, adding that many had no food or basic necessities. “You’re spending every day in survival mode.”
She said the home also helps women bond.
“They live around people that have the same goal and they hold each other accountable,” she said.
