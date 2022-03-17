On March 9, the General Assembly approved candidates to replace upcoming vacancies in the 26th Judicial Circuit
The candidates will fill vacancies in Warren County and Rockingham County circuit courts, Warren County General District Court, and a Harrisonburg/Rockingham Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kenneth Alger II, of Luray, will be the new general district court judge.
“It is an amazing honor,” Alger said. “I’ve applied several times for a judgeship, as most do, so it’s very special to be selected.”
Alger spent six years as the assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Shenandoah County from 2005 to 2011 before spending the last 11 years as Page County’s head prosecutor. While Alger may be rotated to Page County during his tenure as judge, he will not be allowed to sit on the bench in Page County for his first year due to potential conflicts from his previous position.
Alger said it has meant a great deal to him to be able to serve the people of Page County for so long, and he looks forward to being able to serve them in another capacity.
“I think my biggest challenge will be that I’m very team-oriented,” Alger said. “I’ve always been a part of a prosecution team and as a judge, you’re a little more on your own. But I look forward to the task.”
Current Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Daryl L. Funk and Harrisonburg attorney Andrew Baugher, of Flora Pettit PC, were chosen to be the circuit court judge replacements.
Front Royal attorney Nancie M.G. Williams, a managing partner at Northern Valley Law, was chosen to fill the juvenile and domestic relations court judgeship being vacated by Funk.
Private attorney James Drown, of Winchester Law Group, was approved as the juvenile and domestic relations court judge.
Terms for circuit court judges are eight years and terms for juvenile and domestic relations court judges are six years.
