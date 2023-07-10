RICHMOND — Several changes to the Underground Utility Damage Prevention Act of Virginia have been passed through Congress that have brought significant modifications to the excavation process and reinforce the importance of safety and compliance.
Changes to the Act that went into effect on July 1 include:
§ 56-265.17 now states that the area covered under each locate request shall not exceed one-third of a mile — whereas the scope of locate requests used to be one mile.
§ 56-265.17 and § 56-265.24 have been changed to remove the terminology "special project" and requires review of positive response system prior to commencing excavation in addition to creating stricter guidelines for conduct prior to commencing excavation after 48 hours.
§ 56-265.19 allows for scheduling of excavation up to 12 working days out allowing more flexibility regarding the scheduling of work dates of marking. Relative to scheduled excavations, tickets will remain open for 15 working days following the stated date of work — which will be effective January 1, 2024.
§ 56-265.24:1 establishes a penalty for refusing to cease excavation when Commission Staff has made a determination the excavation in progress presents of a threat to life, health and property and includes education and outreach amongst Commission’s authority when enforcing the Act.
§ 56-265.32 increases possible fines from $2,500 to $5,000, AND up to $10,000 for failure to contact Virginia 811 and submit a locate request prior to excavation (§56-265.17A).
According to Kimberly Swope — who works with communications for Virginia 811 — the Damage Prevention Act was put into place in 1979 as means to prevent damage to underground utility lines such as gas, water, electric, telecommunications and sewer. It also prevents accidents and injuries during construction, avoids costly repairs and delays in service, promotes efficient project planning and enhances communication and collaboration amongst excavation and utility companies.
Throughout 2022, a group of stakeholders, working with the Advisory Committee and the State Corporation Commission, formed Taskforce 2022. The task force was committed to examining the Underground Utility Damage Prevention Act of Virginia to modify the law to improve damage prevention in Virginia. After months of work, the stakeholders submitted the proposed changes to the General Assembly, explained Swope.
The Underground Utility Damage Prevention Act of Virginia and its 2023 amendments impact all stakeholders across Virginia involved in excavation and construction. These updates are the first time in the act's 44 year lifespan that any substantial revisions have taken place, so Virginia 811 has been working to inform those working on the front lines about the law changes.
"Virginia 811 is committed to supporting our stakeholders throughout this transition period," said B. Scott Crawford — president and CEO of Virginia 811. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive resources, foster open communication, and offer assistance to stakeholders as they navigate the revised requirements. The objective is to ensure a seamless and successful transition for all parties involved."
While "811” is a nationwide phone number designated to request the marking and locating of underground utility lines, Virginia 811 is a not-for-profit organization and the designated notification center for underground utility line locating and marking specifically in Virginia. Its primary function is to facilitate communication between excavators and utility owners to ensure the protection of underground utility lines during excavation activities.
Virginia 811 serves the Commonwealth by operating a 24/7 call center where excavators can submit locate requests, and notify utility owners about the planned excavation to ensure the marking and locating of underground lines. Virginia 811 also provide education, resources, and support to promote safe digging practices and compliance with the Damage Prevention Act, said Swope.
More information about the Damage Prevention Act updates can be found online at VA811.com.
For all excavation work, anywhere in Virginia call 811 or 1-800-552-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.