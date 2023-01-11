Giving parents more control over their children's education, providing greater tax relief to individuals and corporations, and providing more mental health treatment options to Virginians are some of the items Todd Gilbert, speaker of the Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates, plans to address during the General Assembly's new session that starts on Wednesday.
"We're all about empowering parents," Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said during a Zoom meeting with reporters on Monday. "In the last few years, parents have said they want a better say on how their children are being educated and what's being put in their heads. Clearly, we think parents play the most pivotal role in raising their children, and the best thing that schools can do is to not indoctrinate them."
Gilbert said empowering parents in their children's education is a priority of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Last year, for example, the Republican governor signed a law bill requiring schools to notify parents about the use of sexually explicit instructional materials. The law, which took effect Jan. 1, also requires non-explicit instructional materials and related academic activities to be provided to any student whose parent requests them.
During the General Assembly's new session, legislators plan to consider several proposed bills that give parents more control over the textbooks and curriculum used to teach their children.
"We would like to see the nuclear family as the central force, and not schools to be the end all" in deciding what's best for the students, Gilbert said. "Anything we can do to give parents more control and more power is what we favor."
Gilbert, who was first elected to the House in 2005, represents the 15th district. It includes all of Page and Shenandoah counties and parts of Warren and Rockingham counties.
Gilbert was elected Republican Leader of the House in 2018 and was elected speaker last year.
On Monday, he said reducing individual and corporate taxes will be another top item he will work on in the new session.
"We believe, generally, in creating more economic opportunity," Gilbert said. "We believe in giving money back to the people who put it in the state's big coffers. We're over-taxing Virginians right now."
He said that providing more mental health treatment options for state residents is also the legislators' priority.
"We couldn't agree more that the mental health system is broken," Gilbert said.
State leaders must take a "more robust approach" to mental health and find more opportunities for intervention, which will require hiring more mental health professionals, he said.
Gilbert also said he supports increasing the pay of teachers and police officers.
Those professions were in the foreground on Friday when police responded to an elementary school in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a teacher in a classroom.
"We have to gather the facts before making an educated determination about what unfolded," Gilbert, a defense attorney, said during his meeting with reporters on Monday.
In addressing another matter, Gilbert indicated that he does not anticipate any changes to the state's abortion laws during the new session.
Abortion in Virginia remains legal through the second trimester (weeks 14 to 26) of pregnancy.
In the third trimester (weeks 27-40), abortion is legal only when the pregnant person's life or physical or mental health is at risk, which can only be determined by their doctor and two consulting doctors.
Minors must have parental consent to get an abortion in Virginia.
In a 6-3 ruling last summer, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The justices determined that abortion is no longer a constitutional right and that states can ban the procedure.
Shortly after the ruling, Youngkin announced he would seek to ban abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks.
"I'm sure there are major differences in the abortion debate," Gilbert said Monday. "The Democrats want no limits. I'd be surprised if anything changes."
While the state Senate still has a Democratic majority, Gilbert said he and his fellow Republican legislators would try to work with their Democratic colleagues on various issues, such as a balanced budget.
He said the parties' agreement on tax cuts and other items last year "showed we can work together."
