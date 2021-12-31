As the Nov. 2 election results kept trickling in late into the night, Del. Todd Gilbert and his staff were particularly interested in the results.
With a flip of a few seats, Gilbert — the Republican who has represented the 15th District since 2006 and served as Minority Leader since 2020 — had a good chance of becoming Speaker of the House of Delegates, the most powerful position in the legislative body.
About 1:30 a.m. Gilbert’s team learned the Republican candidate in the 91st District in the Hampton Roads area was victorious. Recalling the timeline of that night, Gilbert said his team went to bed around 3 a.m. and awoke about three hours later to the news that the Republican Party had another victory in the 85th District in Virginia Beach.
“I kind of joked to everybody that we should go back to sleep real quick and wake up and it will happen again,” said the 51-year-old Gilbert, who represents Shenandoah and Page counties, as well as parts of Warren and Rockingham counties.
After all the results were finalized, seven House seats flipped to Republicans, setting the GOP up for a 51-49 majority control for the next two years, with an added power boost from the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor.
On Nov. 14, the Republican caucus unanimously nominated Gilbert to be Speaker, and when the 2022 General Assembly session convenes Jan. 12, he is expected to be voted into the position by the full House membership.
As Speaker, Gilbert will be responsible for overseeing the business of the House, including deciding which bills are called to the floor for a vote and appointing committee chairs. With the added responsibility comes a $15,000 pay increase — up from about $17,500 for the part-time delegate job — plus a travel allowance since Gilbert is going to be traveling much more from his home in Mount Jackson to the Capitol in Richmond.
“Just when I thought I had idea of how Richmond works, I find myself drinking from a firehose all over again,” Gilbert said.
———
Born in Texas, Gilbert moved to the Shenandoah Valley at an early age with his family and graduated from Central High School in Woodstock in 1989, where he was a three-sport athlete and student body president.
He then graduated from the University of Virginia and attained a law degree from Southern Methodist University, where he was the Student Bar Association president, before returning to Shenandoah County.
“Who doesn’t want to return home?” Gilbert said of his decision to bypass the career opportunities offered by a big city. “I’ve never been a big city guy or a big law firm guy.”
A life in politics wasn’t necessarily among his aspirations, Gilbert said
He did attend a YMCA model General Assembly program while in high school that allowed him to “play legislator” on the house floor in Richmond, planting the seed for his political interests, he said. And he did become chairman of the Shenandoah County Republican party after moving back home.
But what he really wanted to do was become the Commonwealth’s Attorney, or chief prosecutor, for Shenandoah County since, as he says, he’s someone who likes challenging ideas and also likes to hold people accountable for their actions.
But in 2005 when Allen Louderback decided he wasn’t going to run for delegate again, Gilbert had 10 minutes to decide if he wanted to fill the vacancy.
After making some phone calls to drum up support for his possible campaign, Gilbert took the opportunity.
“So much of politics is luck and timing that is all beyond you,” Gilbert said. “This was not my primary goal in life and not my timing, but I realized that it was an opportunity that may never come again.”
———
Entering the legislative arena comes with a learning curve, but Gilbert had a bunch of good ideas, said Rob Bell, a Republican who has represented the Charlottesville area in the House since 2002.
The two served on the Courts of Justice Committee and Criminal Law Subcommittee, Bell said, and he was able to see first-hand the impression Gilbert made on others with his intelligence and his strong opinions that he was able to communicate clearly. Others delegates would even bring Gilbert their ideas so he could help them articulate them better, Bell said.
“He was probably the best on his feet on the floor in the entire caucus,” Bell said. “When there was a really important issue or a really tough one, or frankly, even just a moment when we needed somebody to stand up and lighten the mood, all of those were things that he could do.”
In 2010 with the Republicans in the majority, Gilbert was tapped to be the Deputy Majority Leader and given the responsibility of coordinating floor debate. In 2018 when Kirk Cox became Speaker of the House, Gilbert became the Majority Leader.
“Todd both in committee and on the floor had a tremendous ability to convey just a quick command of the facts, very philosophically sound, but he was just really quick on his feet,” Cox said recently. “I just think he has a unique, a very unique talent to be tremendously polished on the floor, but to make his point that is both philosophical and witty and just funny.”
Gilbert is also good at understanding the budgetary implications of programs, Cox said. Increased funding for public safety in the last budget probably wouldn’t have happened without Gilbert’s push to include it, Cox said.
Gilbert would also meet with everybody, getting to know the likes and interest of others, said Cox, adding that Gilbert is also transparent, a straight shooter who is fair in his disagreements and a good core conservative, Cox said.
“Everyone is coming giving you their best pitch, and everything is wonderful,” Cox said. “Some are very good, but you better have a discerning eye. You better know what you believe, or else the choices, I think, become difficult.”
———
Gilbert said he believes in the power of the individual, not government.
“The world is a better place, humanity is a better place, individuals thrive more freely when they are pursuing their full human potential,” Gilbert said. “When government is too heavy handed in that way it diminishes the individuals freedom and potential, and does not make the world a better place.”
Although he appreciates the praise from his colleagues, politicians are nothing special, Gilbert said. The General Assembly is just a more intense version of humanity in his eyes.
“You only come here or leave here with your honor and your word and the level of trust people place in you based off on how well you exhibit those qualities and keep to your word,” Gilbert said. “I don’t claim anything other than I just have tried to be good at what I do and be an honest broker and earn the respect of my colleagues.”
Gilbert isn’t the first Speaker of the House from Shenandoah County. That would be Henry Clay Allen, who served from 1877 to 1879.
But Gilbert said he has a special opportunity to work for the community, where his father worked in the poultry business and his mother served as a teacher in the public school system. The life he lives now with his wife and two sons is possible because he grew up in a thriving agricultural community.
“I owe it all to that fact … that bounty provided opportunities for my family to allow me to be raised here and to now be raising my family here and to have all these opportunities I’ve had,” Gilbert said. “I owe a great deal to the Valley, and I want to use this as an opportunity to do some great things for the people I represent and the Shenandoah Valley as a whole. I think it is a unique opportunity to do that.”
