The Rockingham County Girl Scout Troop 919 got hands-on with the future pollinator garden at the Recycling Convenience Center on Friday.
Christin Iwanicki, the troop leader, said the girls voted last winter to do an environmental project for their Bronze Award, which is an award Girl Scouts in the fourth through fifth grade work toward to achieve.
“The girls decided they wanted to help Blacks Run,” Iwanicki explained. “They participated in the Blacks Run Clean Up.”
Since the troop’s decision to do an enviornmental project, they have worked with bee keepers and the Department of Enviornmental Quality.
While learning about the enviornment, the troop got in touch with Jeremy Harold, the city’s greenspace manager.
“He graciosuly allowed us to plant a pollinator garden at the center,” Iwanicki explained.
Harold has worked with the girl scout troops for about five years through the pollinator and urban forestry programs.
So when Troop 919 got involved in learning about the enviornment, Harold was ready.
“They have been doing a lot of enviornmental studies like clean water and trees,” Harold said.
He helped the troop have fun in the soil as they planted seedlings for the polinator garden and 15 maturing trees to add to the city’s tree canopy.
Harold said the space “is going to be like a pollinator meadow.”
The troop has worked on the enviornmental project since January and will continue with it until the members finish fifth grade.
Iwanicki, whose daughter is a troop member, said she was proud of the project topic.
“Everybody needs to help the enviornment. Iwas excited to get started on this project,” she gushed.
Iwanicki said the girls had gotten together before Friday to make butterfly houses, which Harold said will later be placed in the pollinator garden.
Iwanicki’s daughter Julia Iwanicki loved the troop’s day at the recycling center.
“Planting trees was my favorite,” Julia confirmed. “Trees really help with the water flow and help filter out the air. I liked digging in the dirt.”
Harold explaind that the recycling center is really close to the stream, which is currently undergoing a massive restoration process to aide in storm water.
He said that since all water that ends up in storm drains in the city eventually gets to Blacks Run, the city is using enviornmental design options like trees to help with water flow and filtration.
Iwanicki said the troop was able to tour the recycling center during the project.
The girls have plans to work with the center more in the future, in addition to continuing their enviornmental education in things like water testing
