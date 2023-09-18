Friday afternoon, a group of women chatted around a conference table, with notebooks and laptops ready, as they organized final plans for First Step Virginia’s inaugural fundraising event Glamp Out for First Step.
Rhoda Miller, a First Step board member, said that when she joined the board back in January, the board already had a date set — Sept. 30 — for Glamp Out. All that was left was the planning, she joked.
Miller, who spent 12 years working at the Collins Center, jumped onto the finance committee and it took off from there.
“The owners of White Oak generously donated the space to us, so that was a huge gift,” she said.
Glamp Out will be held at the White Oak Lavendar farm and, according to the First Step website, will be a casual evening filled with food, drinks and lavender. The event will support and raise funds for the organization.
First Step, which was founded in 1979, has been located in Harrisonburg since 1986, according to its website. First Step provides free and confidential services to survivors of intimate partner or relationship violence.
“They work with survivors of domestic violence in any stage of their process,” Miller said.
First Step’s mission and services are just some of the reasons Miler joined the board.
“I worked at the Collins Center for 12 years — for sexual violence. So, it is close to my heart — intimate partner violence and violence that is most often toward women,” she said. “It is really important for me to continue working on that, even though I don’t do that full-time anymore.”
First Step’s services include a 24-hour hotline and crisis intervention services, shelter, a legal advocate, housing resources beyond shelter, children’s services, a counselor, and other services. Miller said the hotline is a good entry point for anyone in need of First Step’s services.
While the Glamp Out event is a fundraiser, Miller said it is also an opportunity for the community to show support for the work First Step does.
“I just think people that work in this field need to be supported so much,” she explained. “It is really hard work and emotionally draining and exhausting. So I think any way that the community can support the people who are in there doing the direct services can make it so much better and longer lasting for those employees too.”
First Step is still in need of items for the Glamp Out silent auction. Miller said First Step is looking to have about 20 high-quality items, experiences or packages for auction. Currently, things like wine tastings, a coffee-lovers package and tickets have been donated.
The Sept. 30 will be the fundraiser’s inauguration, and Miller has a feeling it will be needed for years to come.
“[First Step is] never empty. It is clearly a service that is needed for both the city and the county,” she said. “I don’t see it going away anytime soon. If anything, they’ll need to expand.”
Glamp Out events will include:
- A bid on silent auction items
- Live music by Dr. How
- Food and drinks
- Professional photographer Amelia Schmid in a themed photo booth
Glamp Out will be Saturday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m.
White Oak Lavender Farm & The Purple WOLF Vineyard is located at 2644 Cross Keys Road in Harrisonburg.
Event details can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glamp-out-for-first-step-tickets-643917784427
