Families are encouraged by Virginia State Park officials to take their children exploring in one of the Commonwealth’s many public lands on Saturday, May 20, in recognition of National Kids to Parks Day.
For the last thirteen years, the third Saturday in May has been dedicated by the National Park Trust as a day to encourage young people and their families to explore parks on the local, state and national level. This event helps everyone get involved to develop more active, healthy lifestyles and create lifelong memories while exploring educational opportunities in nature.
Virginia makes for an important natural playground since it is home to more than 40 state parks and 22 national parks — including national historic parks.
“We are glad to partner with the National Parks Trust to connect our Commonwealth’s kids and families with our 41 parks,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, director of Virginia State Parks. “We always want to promote discovery and exploration in the great outdoors.”
Virginia State Parks will be hosting special programs throughout the state that focuses on the natural and cultural features of each park, many of which are free. State Parks closest to Harrisonburg include Natural Bridge, Douthat, Shenandoah River and Seven Bends — Virginia’s newest addition to the state park system.
Park events will include:
• Douthat Dwellers – Owls. Participants learn what to listen for and make an owl craft to take home.
• Shenandoah River — Bring a child to the park and try one of the three programs we have on offer for Kids to Parks Day, or try a self guided program from the Visitor Center and go at your own pace.
• Seven Bends — Stop by the new natural play space, River’s Way, and see what has been added this past year. Play games and learn about native animals at the touch table.
For more information about Virginia State Parks activities and amenities call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.
