Governor Ralph Northam today ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Schools will close from Monday through March 27, at a minimum. Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in a press release. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
The Harrisonburg school system has approximately 6,300 students spread across 10 schools. Rockingham County has around 11,800 students at 23 schools.
Early Thursday, due to the “rapidly changing landscape” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia High School League announced in an email that member schools it will be suspending the start of spring sports for two weeks.
VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun said that the VHSL “continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”
The organization said that during the two-week delay, schools divisions will have the authority to schedule spring sport practices and any games not played will not count as forfeits.
The move comes on the heels of the VHSL canceling all but the Class 2 boys and girls basketball championships on Thursday and announcing the semifinal winners in Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as “co-champions.”
On Thursday, the school systems of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced they were closing schools to students on Friday to help prepare for any long-term closures on the horizon.
Also on Thursday, Harrisonburg had its first presumptive case of COVID-19.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications, said the city was notified about the positive test around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The patient is a city resident in their 60s and is doing well in isolation, according to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Sentara RMH Medical Center is treating the patient, according to its Twitter account.
“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in the press release.
On Thursday, Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia, which will provide increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules, continue federal and multi-state coordination, and ensure continued access to critical services for the most vulnerable Virginians.
Twenty-four hours later, he made his decision on the schools.
“The Department of Education is working closely with divisions to minimize disruptions to our students’ academic development by encouraging schools to provide students and families with educational resources throughout this time,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a press release. “We are committed to help divisions address all the implications of these closures and will seek to provide each division with maximum flexibility to address local needs as they arise, especially as it relates to make-up days.”
Check back to DNROnline.com for more on this breaking news story.
