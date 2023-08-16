Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin paid a visit to the Rockingham County Fair again this year on Monday, where he was greeted by fairgoers.
"This is such a special fair," Youngkin said. "I'm a little biased, but I think it's the best in the nation and I don't think any other governor gets to brag about a county fair like this. [This year marks] 75 years of good fairs and it's so much fun to be here on the first night to see everybody really getting ramped up. Get a burger, get some fries and have a great time."
According to his public schedule, he had been in Newport News that morning before meeting with Peoples Advantage Credit Union in Petersburg by early afternoon. He made it to the fairgrounds ahead of schedule — dressed for the occasion in jeans and boots.
Rockingham County Supervisor for District One, Dewey Ritchie, met Youngkin and his staff in the gravel driveway between the Horticulture and Poultry Demonstration buildings around 6 p.m. and led the way from there with many other local officials — Chris Runion, Tony Wilt, Matt Lohr and Mark Obenshain — and members of the media in pursuit.
Youngkin took his turn flipping burgers with the Rockingham County Firefighters Association, cheered after a performance by Mountain Heritage Cloggers, and worked his way through the Exhibit Hall — where he was welcomed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee — before ordering a funnel cake and meandering through the show barns.
While the Governor's schedule is often planned down to the minute, interacting with the public leads to experiences that could never be planned.
An older woman stopped Youngkin outside the burger booth to say a prayer over him. Youngkin was also handed a marker to sign his name beside one of his campaign posters hanging inside the Exhibit Hall.
Standing on the outskirts of the carnival rides, Youngkin took just a few questions from the press — including one about the Commonwealth's role in global food security.
"What we're working on is to make sure that Secretary Lohr and the whole agriculture department is deeply engaged with the largest private industry in Virginia agriculture," Youngkin said, "and we need to make sure that our farmers are well supported and that the next generation of agriculture — which is indoor agriculture — is vibrant as well."
Youngkin also noted the importance of supporting the next generation of farmers through FFA and 4-H programs.
"I want to make sure they have the chance to start their own farm if they don't have one to go work on and that the educational opportunities are still there that starts with ag classes in the K through 12 system," Youngkin said. "This is all about making sure that Virginia's leadership in the ag industry is not just maintained but extended and we're working hard to make it that way."
When asked about upcoming legislation for farmers, Youngkin explained that it is still too early in the new lawmaking year to pinpoint anything on the agenda.
"One thing we are making a top priority, however," Youngkin said, "is making sure that best management practices are funded. This is something that we started in a very aggressive way last year and I put budget amendments in to provide more funding. I think one of the things that is most important is that we have opportunities for our entire ag industry to be supported in some of the obligations that have been asked of them and I want the state to do our part. I believe that we need clean waterways and a clean bay and the state's got to do its part in order to make sure we do that well."
