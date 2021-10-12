The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $671,611 grant to Healthy Community Health Centers to expand medical and dental services, according to a Monday press release.
The grant will allow HCHC Park View to move into a new location on the campus of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. The new clinic space will include the addition of a dental clinic, providing double the patient access to dental services. The expanded clinic space will also accommodate three full-time medical providers and a full-time behavioral health provider.
"The newest HRSA funding will enable HCHC to provide three times more access to medical services in our Park View Health Center location," HCHC Executive Director Lisa Bricker said in the release. "We are most excited about the ability to develop a new Dental Clinic in this location. With the expansion of Medicaid coverage of dental care for adults in July 2021, the need for additional access to this service is high. In our most recent Community Needs Assessment, access to dental care was ranked as the top priority. HCHC heard that messaging, and we are so proud to take these steps to respond to our community's needs for this service."
HCHC's expanded space at Park View will be opening in 2022 and is open to anyone in the community needing primary care, behavioral health or dental services.
— Staff Reports
