The sixth annual Great Community Give event surpassed its $2 million goal.
The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County set its goal at $2 million this year, the largest goal the foundation has tried to reach for Great Community Give. While early giving began April 5, the official event was held Wednesday, April 19, from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The foundation stated that Great Community Give’s goal is for nonprofits to have the resources they need to succeed in their missions.
Amanda Bomfin, a director with the foundation, said watching the donations pass $2 million was breathtaking.
“The event was so breathtakingly amazing. Literally holding my breath at that last second of fundraising. It was so much fun and the energy at the conclusion of the giving day was outstanding,” she said. “It was a moment I’ll remember.”
She explained that the emphasis for this year’s event was to reach more donors.
”We wanted more community members to be aware and feel included in the giving day, so we focused our ideas for this year’s event around that. We included new prizes, a Peer to Peer fundraising incentive from Kline’s Dairy Bar, more power hours and the GCG livestream,” she said. “We wanted to show the excitement of local fundraising and show the community that their gifts truly mean something to local nonprofit organizations. I hope that was conveyed in everything we did during this event.”
This year, the total raised as of 8 p.m. April 19 was $2,000,545. There were 148 participating nonprofits. The total numbers of unique donors was 7,684.
The totals for all six years of giving is now at $7,118,248.
Past results were:
In 2018 there were 53 nonprofits that participated, and $276,820 was raised.
In 2019, there were 89 nonprofits that participated, and $536,300 was raised.
In 2020, there were 102 nonprofits that participated, and $804,216 was raised.
In 2021, there were 116 nonprofits that participated, and $1,776,878 was raised.
In 2022, there 125 nonprofits that participated, and $1,727,489 was raised.
