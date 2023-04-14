In its sixth year, Great Community Give is offering an opportunity to see the excitement live through a four hour YouTube livestream, according to a press release.
The livestream will be called GCG-THON and will air from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 19, the release said.
The link to the livestream is online at greatcommunitygive.org, according to the press release. The GCG-THON is a partnership with Appeal Production, the release said.
“We want to engage the community in new and expanding ways," said Amanda Bomfim, director of marketing and initiatives for The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, in the release.
Great Community Give, an initiative of the loal Community Foundation, is an annual sunrise-to-sunset giving day event that highlights local giving to Harrisonburg and Rockingham nonprofit agencies, the release said.
Since its inception in 2018, donors raised a total $5,117,703 for community causes, according to the release.
The goal this year is to raise $2 million for over 140 local agencies, the release said.
