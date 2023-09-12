GROTTOES — The latest discussion between residents and public officials that had trucks parking in the grass next to a full parking lot took place during council's meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, in which a rezoning request made by the developers of a new residential area was denied by a vote from council.
Since the property was purchased in April 2022, Ashby Holdings has been working to clear trees — even uncovering the remnants of a long-forgotten farmhouse — along a steep hill situated west of Augusta Avenue and north of Cary Street for a proposed subdivision called Shendun Hill.
Ashby Holdings owns the property which is currently zoned B-3 and submitted a formal request to have 4.059 acres rezoned to R-7 a short time ago.
The R-7 zoning is listed as planned unit development, and if approved, the property owner intended to construct 24 townhomes. Under business district zoning, the property could be developed into single or two-family dwellings as laid out in town code. A rezoning to higher density residential would allow Ashby Holdings to gain a greater financial benefit from the same piece of land.
In keeping with rezoning protocol, the meeting opened with a joint public hearing session of both the planning commission and council members in which half a dozen adjacent landowners and longtime residents spoke against approval of the rezoning request.
Mark Keeler — who is a former planning commission member and adjacent landowner — reported that, "to change the town's carefully planned development map would set a troubling precedence."
Reasons for its disapproval included concerns about straining water and sewer infrastructure, increased traffic on the busy Route 340, a degradation of the town's "close-knit" charm and the development's environmental impact.
"Small communities are strong communities," said Grottoes resident Melanie Richardson.
Richardson — like many other citizens — claimed to have moved to Grottoes for its unique, small town atmosphere and the town's dedication to maintaining natural spaces and when those characteristics felt threatened by development, she and others went to speak against it.
Note that in the midst of the negativity, there was one person who stood up in favor of the rezoning and development and a majority vote from the planning commission recommended its approval to town council. Based on a letter from the developer dated Sept. 1 that included a proffer, town staff also recommended its approval.
Steve Driver — a representative of the company hired to design the subdivision — gave a presentation in response to those concerns and provided an overview of the project to everyone in attendance. According to Driver, the property is going to be developed either way, but the rezoning decision would determine the means of development.
After addressing other items of business, it came time for Grottoes town council members to make a final decision in regard to the Shendun Hill rezoning request. Council member Tim Leeth motioned for its approval, but the motion did not carry — and as of now remains in the B-3 zoning district — since two council members voted in favor and three voted in opposition.
As mentioned earlier, Ashby Holdings already owns the property and can develop the land in a certain manner "by right," so it is only a matter of time before the town and the property's neighbors will see exactly how that will pan out in person compared to rough plans made on paper — especially since the developer, planning commission and several council members alluded that refusing to rezone might lead to heavier grading and less trees at the end of construction.
