A Grottoes man was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday evening after a tractor-trailer crashed into his vehicle, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the Virginia State Police.
The 48-year-old, whose name was not released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The tractor-trailer struck the Grottoes man's 1996 Ford F-150 after running a stop sign at the intersection of South East Side Highway and Island Ford Road at 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to VSP.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Quentin J. Mancel, 45, of Lanham, Md., was headed east in a 2012 Peterbilt when he ran the stop sign and hit the Grottoes man's Ford. The Ford was sent off the road and into a fence and road sign, according to VSP. The Grottoes man was wearing a seat belt.
Mancel was uninjured in the crash and was taken into custody charged with one felony count of driving under the influence/maiming. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
The crash remains under investigation by VSP.
— Staff Reports
