A local nonprofit and developer have teamed up to build an affordable housing project with renting and homeownership options, in the city.
The group has broken ground on the project and will hold a ceremony on Feb. 5 in its honor.
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Philip Yutzy, a local developer and teacher at Harrisonburg High School and Ken Couch, an engineer, to construct 21 units of housing on Suter Street.
The development will be built on an undeveloped field connected to an existing neighborhood with a cul-de-sac of duplexes and one triplex.
Habitat for Humanity joined with PLY LLC, ran by Yutzy and Couch, to create the Friendly City Development LLC.
The development project will be split between the two groups, according to David Wenger, executive director of Central Valley Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity will be building 11 units, consisting of four duplexes and one triplex.
Those units will be sold, as Wenger said homeownership is the best way for families just starting out to build wealth and gain financial stability.
As folks purchase property, they will move out of rental properties which then frees up the space for other city residents, Wenger said.
“Everything kind of moves upstream,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity typically opens its application for the development for six hours a day, and can get as many as 30 applicants within those few hours.
About six families are signed up for the Suter Street development as of now, Wenger said, and he anticipates to fill up all 11 units within three to four months.
Friendly City Development received a $375,000 grant from the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, according to Olivia Raines, housing program manager. The award was part of a $2 million Planning District Commissions Housing Development grant that Virginia Housing Development Authority awarded the group in July 2021, Raines said.
One of the goals of the grant was to fund gaps in affordable housing projects around the state, Raines said, as the cost of construction and labor has skyrocketed in the last few years. Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission awarded six other partners across the region with funds from the grant, Raines said.
The grant runs until July 1, 2024 and all partners are expected to be done with construction by then, Raines said.
Raines said the Suter Street project appealed to them, because it ticks a lot of different boxes, such as both rental and homeownership opportunities, it’s within a neighborhood and it is a unique example of a nonprofit and private company working together.
Habitat for Humanity will fund the project through additional grants, fundraisers, volunteer labor and gift-in-kind donations.
Friendly City Development will install water and sewer lines from the existing development to this new one.
Wenger said Habitat for Humanity hopes to be done with its infrastructure in early summer so volunteers can start building in early fall, having five units completed by winter 2023. The other six units will follow in the spring or summer of 2024.
Yutzy and Couch, who are in charge of the other 10 units, will be putting in one unit after the other, with the intent of having some units sold and occupied by the end of the year.
“We definitely want to have five units well under roofs and going strong by winter,” he said.
While searching for a new property to buy, a realtor told Yutzy about the property on Suter Street. The person he purchased the land from had similar ideas for a development project that never panned out, Yutzy said.
After purchasing the property, Yutzy began working with Gil Coleman, an engineer and close friend of his.
Right after City Council approved the zoning change in September 2021, Yutzy formed a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, a group that he said gives families a head start with homeownership.
Yutzy and his partner will sell six units and rent the other four at affordable rent standards.
“It’s really gratifying after three and a half years to see the ground turning and things happening,” Yutzy said.
The Suter Street site appealed to Yutzy because of its proximity to stores and businesses, as well as it being in a neighborhood with immigrants and first-time buyers. He said he specifically wanted to build in the city because Harrisonburg offers amenities to accommodate those just getting started in the country.
“I believe in Harrisonburg, in the immigrant community, I believe in first time homeowners and I believe they deserve a chance to be in the city,” Yutzy said.
Developers will be speaking at the ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m. at the site, just beyond 126 Suter St. in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.