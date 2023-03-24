DAYTON — For families facing financial insecurity, free Easter baskets are being offered. The baskets are for kids up to 12 years old and will be available for pickup on Sunday, April 2, from 4–6 p.m. and on Monday, April 3, from 4–6 p.m. A total of 500 baskets will be available on a first come first serve basis until they are gone. Note that baskets may not be available the entire time as it will be first come first serve.
Baskets will be by drive-through distribution at Dayton United Methodist Church, 215 Ashby St., Dayton. Baskets are first come first serve only and cannot be saved for pickup at other times. Pre-registration is not needed nor available. For questions, contact easterproject@yahoo.com
