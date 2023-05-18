A local group has launched a website and invited the public to a meeting in an effort to have 139 books removed from the shelves of Samuels Public Library in Front Royal.
According to a Facebook post in a group called Young Adults of St. John the Baptist (Catholic Church), organizers planned a meeting — called Beer, Babysitting and Cleaning Up Samuels Library — for May 13 off Guard Hill Road in Warren County to discuss the books and the process for having them removed from the library. The post includes a link to www.cleanupsamuels.com, a website that lists the books the group finds offensive, as well as links for requesting their removal and tips on how to effectively fill out those forms.
The books, listed in a PDF titled “smut books” on the website, are mostly graphic novels, fiction and nonfiction titles primarily in the library’s juvenile and young adult sections that explore LGBTQ themes.
“Christ told us to be ‘cunning as serpents, and innocent as doves, (Matthew 10:21). Right now, innocence is under attack at our local Samuels Library,” the website reads. “Explicity [sic] pornographic ‘young adult’ books, as well as books that promote fetishes such as the LGBTQ+ ideology have been found in the children's and young adults sections of the library. Not only is this a risk for Catholic children whose parents are working to guard their innocence, but the presence of these books puts other children in our community at risk. We need to protect all of them!”
A request for comment from the group was not returned Monday or Tuesday.
Michelle Ross, library director at Samuels, said Monday that the library has recently received seven requests for reconsideration, all of which ask that items be removed. Prior to those requests, the last formal reconsideration request was filed in the early 2000s, she said.
“This is the first time I’ve experienced this since I started working here. We are aware that there are some people that don’t agree with all of the material in our collection. We do serve a community of 40,000 people and we serve all members of the public so we try to have a collection that reflects a wide variety of ideas, beliefs and different viewpoints,” said Ross, who has been the library’s director since 2020.
“We’ve had a few informal complaints [in the past]. When we receive those, we explain the collection policy and offer to have staff find something more suitable for their needs either through purchase or an interlibrary loan,” she said.
Noting that the library carries nearly 90,000 pieces of printed material, Ross added, “We believe that parents should be very involved in their child’s reading selection. It’s the parents’ responsibility to select what’s best for their children. We can’t possibly know the individual needs of everyone that walks through our door. We offer a broad selection of books and staff is available to help patrons find something that’s the best fit for them.”
Jerome “Jay” Butler, Happy Creek district representative on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said Tuesday that he was aware of the reconsideration requests.
According to his profile on the county government’s website, Butler is a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal. He said he is not a member of the group initiating the reconsideration requests.
“I think that these folks are exercising their right to free speech. They’re voicing their opinions,” said Butler of the group.
Ross explained that anyone with a library card can initiate the reconsideration process in which a formal review of an item is requested. Once the request is received, a committee of library staff members reads the material in question, refers to the library’s collection development policy, and makes a decision to retain, relocate, or remove the item, Ross said. After the decision is made, the requester is notified and can then choose to appeal to the library’s board of trustees, which then then goes through a similar process with the item.
The library’s collection development policy, outlined on its website, is aimed at furthering Samuels’ mission to enrich lives and build community by bringing together people, information, and ideas.
“To meet this mission, the library has developed procedures for selecting, evaluating, reevaluating, and withdrawing materials. These procedures are intended to ensure that the collection reflects a multitude of ideas,” the library’s website says, adding that the collection reflects current and popular materials for a variety of uses, covering a wide range of interests using industry reviews and statistics. Books and materials are selected according to intrinsic merit, subject treatment, community interest, and contribution to a balanced collection in the library, the site says.
Materials are selected to present an array of opinions on a subject and are judged as a whole rather than on isolated passages, the library’s policy says, adding that “no individual or group may restrict another person’s access or use of Samuels Public Library materials, information, and resources.”
Collection development is a “daily work task for staff,” Ross said, noting that the staff works to keep up with new releases as well as patron requests. Materials are selected to present an array of opinions and interests, using industry reviews and other standards. “Anything that’s kind of a hot topic in the news, we try to get information on because people are interested. That kind of drives interest."
Ross said the library staff committee has already processed the first request for reconsideration, deciding that the book — “I Am Jazz” by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel — should be retained in the library’s juvenile nonfiction collection. She said that the requester has appealed that decision to the board of trustees.
Other books currently under review include: “This is Why They Hate Us” by Aaron Aceves, “Ana on the Edge” by A.J. Sass, “Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack, “Cheer Up! Love & Pompoms” by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.
With an operating budget just shy of $1.3 million for fiscal year 2023, Samuels receives about 80 percent of its funding from Warren County and 15 percent through state aid, Ross said. The rest of the budget is made up through private donations, grants, and fundraising, as well as interest from an investment account, she said. Ross said contributions from the county are used toward the operating budget, which pays for salaries, building maintenance, utilities and the like. The majority of the library’s collection of 89,881 printed materials is funded through state aid, she said.
Lisa Varga, executive director for the Virginia Library Association, pointed out that efforts to remove books from libraries across the country have increased exponentially over the last few years.
The American Library Association (ALA) documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago, according to the ALA website. The record number of reported book bans in 2022 nearly doubles the 729 book challenges reported in 2021, the organization said.
“We’re also seeing a trend in objecting to LGBTQ, BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and People of Color] individuals' lived experience, which is really tragic. We should be recognizing and giving access to all people’s lived experience, not eliminating books based on that criteria. We can all learn from one another. We can’t erase people’s lives just because we don’t want that book on the shelf,” Varga said.
“As public libraries, our goals and mission are to offer a variety of voices and all of the information possible for a community. We know that communities are diverse with people of different backgrounds. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of items as long as those items are not breaking the law,” said Varga, whose organization represents about 5,000 librarians and staff in Virginia.
Noting that the reconsideration process can be a healthy piece of any library’s collection selection, Varga said that organizations seeking to have long lists of books reconsidered are abusing the process.
“This is censorship and banning. Censorship is removing items from a community. This is removing items based on a few people’s perspective instead of the population as a whole. We need to recognize that pulling books based on a couple of people’s loud voices could violate the First Amendment,” Vargas said, noting that other library patrons could potentially pursue litigation around that infringement, costing a locality a lot of time and money.
“These groups often object to a line or two or a page or two. They’re not looking at the book as a whole. We [librarians] look at books on the whole, to find the best for our libraries,” she said, pointing to a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that clarifies a work will be found to be obscene if “taken as a whole, [it] lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
In August, a Virginia judge dismissed an attempt to prevent bookstores in the state from selling two books to minors that they said were obscene because of their sexual content, according to the New York Times. Judge Pamela S. Baskerville of the Virginia Beach Circuit Court decided that the petitions did not include facts to support a finding that the books — one of which, “Gender Queer,” is being reconsidered at Samuels library — are obscene.
“Librarians are trained professionals with constant professional development. The books don’t just randomly end up on the shelf. Collection development is a science,” Varga said, adding that library supporters should consider sending letters of support to the library and its governing body, in this case the Warren County Board of Supervisors. She also suggested visiting www.uniteagainstbookbans.org for information.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
