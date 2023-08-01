GROTTOES — It was August, 1948, when a red truck bearing gold-leaf lettering carried several members of the recently chartered Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department to respond to its first emergency call.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Morris, a pile of sawdust had burst into flame at a nearby silk mill and quite the crowd turned out to see the volunteers at work.
GVFD started organizing in 1947 and was officially chartered in 1948 — making it the time to recognize its 75th year of service.
"Previous to that," Morris explained, "the only fire protection they had in town was a chemical hand cart and that was not through any type of organized department."
The cart itself — now on display inside the GVFD museum — dates back to 1913 and was purchased as a used piece of equipment. The company purchased its first fire truck in 1948 for $11,500. Some of the funds for the engine were contributed by the town of Grottoes, Rockingham County and Augusta County, while the rest was paid for by the fire department. Records show that the truck was delivered to Grottoes in late July.
The original fire station was located inside a white block building just up the street on Aspen Avenue, Morris said. Three additions were built onto it before the company broke ground for its current station location on Third Street in 1995.
Today, the GVFD is made up of 90 members — 40 of which are active volunteer firefighters. Even though its district is one of the smaller service areas in the County, it responds to 500 - 700 calls each year ranging from busted water lines to brush or structure fires to the timeless cat-up-a-tree scenario.
Morris also explained that the pandemic changed the types of calls and therefore the number of calls that the volunteers respond to in order to limit first responders' exposure to COVID-19 — a policy that will continue to remain in effect.
"I'm glad to say that we're one of the few volunteer organizations that continue to grow instead of shrink," Morris remarked. "We're very fortunate in that respect, and the citizens in our fire district support us extremely well."
Morris joined the company 40 years ago simply because he was a young adult and didn't have anything else to do.
"The fire department actually probably saved me," Morris recalled, "and that's the truth. I joined the fire department and there was discipline and direction here and that kept me on the straight and narrow."
What started as Morris' cure for boredom led him to serve as a professional firefighter for the city of Harrisonburg for 34 years and nearly 100 other members who started volunteering with GVFD went on to hold careers as professional firefighters and fire chiefs, too.
In honor of its 75th anniversary, GVFD will be hosting a free public event on Saturday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be refreshments available while guests can tour each part of the fire department's facilities while learning more about its services and its history. From 12 to 1 p.m., several guest speakers will make their debut — including the descendent of GVFD's first fire chief Charles Stickley.
The focus of the event will be the original Hahn Fire Engine — which will be revealed to the public since the restoration project was started three years ago, organizers said. Funds for the restoration were generated through special fundraisers so not a dime of the operational budget was spent on fixing the equipment.
"Volunteer fire departments are pretty priceless," Morris said. "Historically, they filled the role of serving as the hub of the community and I like to think that we do the same here in Grottoes."
Congrats to the fire dept. for this restoration project! It is a true showpiece.
